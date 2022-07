When it comes to family, they can often be the heart of what makes one’s wedding day memorable. Leading up to their Nov. 20, 2021 wedding, Andrew Macura and Maria Pallone knew the most important part of their wedding was going to be celebrating with friends and family. In fact, when their photographer, Jenna Hidinger, asked what she should focus her camera on, they said the people.

