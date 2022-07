NEW FAIRFIELD — Another busy Fourth of July weekend at Squantz Park State Park revived concerns about people walking along narrow Route 39 to reach the popular park. The town was grateful to have extra support from state police to help keep traffic moving, First Selectman Pat Del Monaco said, but with the crowds of beach-goers came the usual problems and safety concerns about walk-ins.

NEW FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 20 HOURS AGO