Little Rock, AR

Little Rock police searching for missing woman

By Brandon Ringo
 2 days ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are currently searching for a missing person who has not been seen since June 28.

Authorities with the Little Rock Police Department said they are currently searching for 44-year-old Candria Willis.

Police said that Willis was last seen on June 28 when she left her residence after an argument with her husband and has not returned.

According to the tweet from LRPD, Willis is 5’3 and weighs around 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Candria Willis is asked to contact Detective Yetmar at 501-404-3037 or Detective Dearing at 501-404-3014.

