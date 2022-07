ELIZABETHTON — Two old houses next to the Carter County Courthouse that have long been used as government office space may soon be demolished. The Building and Grounds Committee of the Carter County Com-mission voted unanimously on Tuesday evening to accept the bid from Gwinn Construction Company of Elizabethton to demolish the buildings, remove the debris and grade the property. Gwinn’s bid was $87,472. The committee will recommend the bid to the full county commission, which meets in two weeks.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO