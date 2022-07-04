ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Bryan PD increases patrol after 4th of July arrests last year

KAGS
KAGS
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BRYAN, Texas — A year after Bryan Police responded to a neighborhood on Pepper Tree near Martin Luther King Street regarding residents allegedly throwing fireworks at driving cars, police said it'll up its patrol to make sure everyone is safe this Fourth of July. In 2021, Bryan Police...

www.kagstv.com

Comments / 0

Related
kwhi.com

WOMAN ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT

A Brenham woman was arrested Tuesday on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Tuesday, Officer Jernigan responded to the 900 block of Harrington Street in reference to a verbal disturbance. Contact was made with Andrea Jackson, 36 of Brenham, who was found to have an open and active warrant for her arrest out of the Travis County Sheriff’s Department for Cruelty to a Non-Livestock Animal. Jackson was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
wtaw.com

Three Family Members Arrested After 12 Bryan Police Officers Respond To A Disturbance

12 Bryan police officers respond to a disturbance at 2:30 the morning of July 4 which led to the arrests of three family members on multiple charges. 42 year old Andrew Ybarra Sr., 25 year old Andrew Ybarra Jr., and 20 year old Adam Ybarra of Bryan are all out of jail after posting bonds following their arrest for forcing their way into the home of Andrew Junior’s ex-wife with the intent of assaulting the woman, her boyfriend, and the boyfriend’s cousin.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan 14-year-old missing since Sunday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan teen has been missing since Sunday, according to the Bryan Police Department. Miriam Serna, 14, was last seen around 9:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of Stone Meadow. She was wearing a black shirt, light colored jeans and sandals. Miriam is 5-foot-7 and 120...
BRYAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Bryan, TX
Bryan, TX
Crime & Safety
kwhi.com

TWO ARRESTED AFTER POLICE ALERTED

Two people were arrested Saturday after Police were alerted to a wanted person entering the city of Brenham. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 8:10, Officer Connor Caskey was alerted via Washington County Dispatch of a wanted person entering the city limits of Brenham. Once the vehicle was located, Officers made contact with the driver, Deontae Brown, 22 of Killeen, and was booked for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana less than two ounces. Front Seat.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BELLVILLE WOMAN INDICTED FOR MURDER OF HUSBAND

A Bellville woman charged in the death of her husband in March has been indicted by a grand jury in Austin County. 56-year-old Kathy Elaine Maresh was indicted last week for murder, accused of shooting and killing her husband, 62-year-old Jimmy Dale Maresh, on March 22nd. Kathy Maresh was found...
BELLVILLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
kwhi.com

TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON ASSAULT CHARGES

Two people were arrested over the weekend on assault charges. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 10:10, Officer Buckner was dispatched to a 911 Hang up call in the 900 block of Wild Vine Pass. Investigation revealed an altercation took place. Hubert Hutchinson, 60 of Brenham, was placed into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in for Assault Family Violence.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

11-year-old saves infant brother during violent struggle with intruder

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Enrique Dominguez-Barranco was arrested early Sunday morning on multiple charges after police say he attempted to kidnap his 1-year-old child from their custodial parent’s home. An 11-year-old boy and his 8-year-old sister grappled with Dominguez-Barranco after he broke into their home. According to an arrest...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

ONE PERSON ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF PETROLEUM

One person was arrested Monday for Theft of Petroleum. Brenham Police report that Monday morning at 10:25, Officers responded to the 800 block of Jersey Lane in reference to a welfare concern. An investigation was conducted and male, identified as Toby Rogers, 52 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Theft of Petroleum.
BRENHAM, TX
wtaw.com

Motorcyclists Arrested By Bryan And Texas A&M Police

A Bryan police officer sees a motorcyclist at two in the morning on Saturday failing to yield to a Bryan fire department emergency vehicle. The firefighter E-M-T’s then tell the officer the motorcyclist had been recklessly driving past them, cutting them off twice, and the driver made what the BPD arrest report described as “the obscene gesture toward them”. The motorcyclist stopped after leading the officer on a chase of six-tenths of a mile. While the driver admitted consuming alcohol, the officer did not believe the driver was over the legal limit. 37 year old Christopher Clary of Bryan was taken to jail after he was arrested on charges that include reckless driving and fleeing from an officer. Clary is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $6,000 dollars.
BRYAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#4th Of July#Trucks#City Limits#Pepper Tree#The Public Information#Bryan College Station#African American
kwhi.com

TWO ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

Two people were arrested in separate incidents after traffic accidents in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 9:50, Officer Connor Caskey was dispatched to the 500 block of East Main Street in reference to a crash without entrapment. Investigation revealed that the driver, Leslie Anthony, 53 of Burton, was intoxicated and was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, 3rd or More offences and for Failure to Comply with Duties after striking a Fixed Object and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
BRENHAM, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

POLICE PURSUIT ENDS IN FATAL CRASH

Just after 10 pm Tuesday night a Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable was on routine patrol on Hardin Store Road at Anderson when he observed a Kawasaki motorcycle doing in excess of 20 miles per hour over the speed limit. As he activated his emergency lights the motorcycle accelerated and fled north on Hardin Store at times reaching 130 miles per hour. As they approached FM 2978 the driver turned north and again accelerated. As they approached Research Forest Drive a passenger car was pulling out onto FM 2978. The motorcycle, still running close to 100 miles per hour struck the front of the vehicle. The motorcycle driver was ejected. The motorcycle crossed all lanes of FM 2978, crossed a grassy shoulder, and came to rest in the parking lot of a business. Deputies immediately got out and initiated CPR. Magnolia Fire Department responded along with MCHD however the victim was pronounced deceased. The name of the 26-year-old male has not yet been released. He has been handled multiple times by law enforcement. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the driver to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office assisted DPS in the investigation. Like any officer-involved situation where a death is involved, it will be presented to a Grand Jury. Several wreckers including Extreme, All Points, Range 3, and Spring Creek assisted in traffic control to free up MCSO deputies to make calls. The motorcycle was removed by Range 3 Wrecker Service and the vehicle was removed by Spring Creek Wrecker Service.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Burleson County increases its K9 unit to find drug dealers

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas — Burleson County Law enforcement agencies introduced their new K9s at the Caldwell Civic Center on July 5. According to law officials, the dogs will be used to track down narcotics in Burleson County. John Pollock, the Chief Deputy for the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, said...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Holiday Weekend Armed Robbery In Bryan

Bryan police report no one was injured in an armed robbery Sunday morning just before seven at the Highway 21 truck stop. No suspect description was given as the person with a handgun fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
BRYAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

VICTIMS IDENTIFIED IN SUNDAY MORNINGS HORRIFIC DOUBLE FATAL CRASH ON FM 1314

The victims of Sunday’s double fatal crash on FM 1314 in front of the Caney Creek Fire Station have been identified as Charly Paredes, age 30 of Willis, and his twin brother Roy Paredes, age 30, of Willis. In the back seat of the Ford F-150 were their father and uncle. The four work at a golf course in the Atascocita area and report to work at 3 am on Sundays to prepare the course for play. They were on the way back home when the crash occurred. The F-150 was northbound on FM 1314 when it crossed the center line and slammed into a traffic signal pole used by the fire department to turn the traffic signal to red as they exit the fire station. Firefighters were preparing breakfast when they heard something hit the fire station. As they exited they saw the crash. The impact was so great that the truck door launched over 50-yards and struck the building. DPS is investigating the crash and has not yet determined what the cause was.
WILLIS, TX
kwhi.com

FIVE ARRESTED BY BRENHAM POLICE THURSDAY

Brenham police made five arrests on Thursday. Around 8:45 a.m., officers stopped a Toyota 4Runner SUV for no front license plate in the 2700 block of South Market Street. The driver, 34-year-old Derek Thomas of Houston, was placed in custody for Possession of Marijuana under 2oz and Possession of a Dangerous Drug.
BRENHAM, TX
KAGS

KAGS

Bryan College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

Bryan and College Station local news

 https://www.kagstv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy