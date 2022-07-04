ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inmate found dead at Western Tidewater Regional Jail

By Julius Ayo
 2 days ago
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say they are investigating after an inmate died inside Western Tidewater Regional Jail late Sunday evening.

According to WTRJ, a jail officer noticed a medical emergency in one of the inmate security housing areas around 11:30 p.m. Sunday and called for medical and security assistance.

Security and medical staff started life-saving measures before Suffolk EMS arrived and took over. After unsuccessful attempts, Suffolk EMS pronounced the inmate, identified as 23-year-old Tyriece Lockhart, dead.

Lockhart was being held at WTRJ on 2 counts of felony assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, felony assault-malicious wounding, simple assault and obstruction of justice. He had been in the facility since February 5, 2022.

Suffolk Police and the jail say they investigating the death, however, no foul play is suspected at this time.

