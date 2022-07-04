ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Downtown Gainesville’s Hippodrome celebrates 50 years of entertainment

By WCJB Staff
WCJB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Hippodrome has been showcasing theater for 50 years. TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio joins...

www.wcjb.com

WCJB

North Central Florida Treasures: Firkin Basket

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins explains the significance of the firkin basket. Originally known for being a unit of measurement by the english parliament for items such as beer butter and bodies of liquid, Art details the differences between the firkin basket and a bucket or pale along with other interesting facts about this firkin.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

The Club at Candler Hills will host a Fourth of July celebration

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Club at Candler Hills is set to host a Fourth of July celebration for guests and their pets. The event starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. The club is located at 8139 SW 90th Terrace Rd in Ocala. Tickets are $13 and...
WCJB

Fourth of July festivities kick off in Legacy Park

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 22nd annual Fourth of July celebration kicks off in Legacy Park. As the country celebrates, Independence Day, festivities kicked off throughout North Central Florida. Legacy Park brought guests food trucks, music, performances, and more. During the event, children celebrated at the Kids Corner. There were...
ALACHUA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala residents share their thoughts on the city’s needs

Residents from across Ocala recently submitted letters to share their thoughts and concerns regarding the city that they call home. “I am a new Ocala Floridian of 8 weeks, and I moved here for the small town vibe and location. We have all we need here, and we’re close enough to many big cities if we want to experience that. The only thing I’ve noticed is that many of the hotels are pretty rough – I stayed in a few last October when I visited. And one hotel I won’t name has reoccurring police visits. But all in all, we call this home now and like it here,” says Ocala resident Kim Edwards.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

100 additional WiFi hotspots donated to the Alachua County Library District

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Library District cardholders can now check out an additional 100 WiFi hotspots following a donation from a foundation supporting the district. Starting Tuesday, the WiFi2Go units are available thanks to a donation from the Alachua County Library District Foundation. The district launched the hotspot...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuatoday.com

Santa Fe Canoe Outpost Open for Fun and Adventure

HIGH SPRINGS ‒ The Santa Fe Canoe Outpost is once again open for business—and pleasure. The City of High Springs bought the property in August 2021 from owners Jim and Sally Wood, who had been running the business for some 31 years. During that time the Outpost became a popular spot to launch trips on the river for both locals and tourists.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
ocala-news.com

Community Giveback event to offer thousands of free backpacks to local students

Thanks to the collaborative efforts of AdventHealth Ocala, the Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County, and Marion County Public Schools, thousands of local students will receive free backpacks filled with supplies. The first-ever Community Giveback event, which is supported by Thaddeus Bullard (a.k.a. WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil) and his Bullard...
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Faith Spotlight: Local pastor looks to build bridges

Identity formation is at the heart of pastor Gerard Duncan’s community commitments. From the age of 9, Duncan recalls his mother Gloretta Knowles persistently expressing to their family that “we are the church.”. This steady declaration emphasized identity over location. Duncan has come to embody his mother’s teachings...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Two people are dead following a wreck at a rest area on Interstate 75 in Gainesville on Wednesday. Florida announces Sean Kelly as ‘Voice of the Gators’. Sean Kelly will fill Mick Hubert's shoes as the next lead play-by-play announcer for Florida. Columbia County Report: Possible change could come...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Several Ocala residents weigh in on firework displays

Several residents from Ocala recently submitted letters to share their thoughts on the topic of firework displays. “It’s always the few who ruin it for the rest of us. The few who set off their fireworks for four to five nights instead of just the one that we’re celebrating. The few who waste their money buying mortars and setting them off at 5 p.m. You can’t see them in daylight. If you want to make noise, buy firecrackers. Still, at 5 p.m., I’m just getting my animals’ calming meds ready to add with their dinner to help them handle things better. Wait until it’s dark. I’m not totally opposed to people wanting to set off some of their own fireworks, but I am definitely opposed to people doing it all wrong and not having common sense. And yes, I also get aggravated having to clean up all their debris, and I’m very happy when it is all finally over for a few months,” says Ocala resident Lea Gray.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

ClearSky Health to break ground for Lecanto rehabilitation center

Each year 20 percent of America’s older adults get hurt and go for rehabilitation help. And with a third of Citrus County’s residents 65 years old or older, there’s no shortage of those needing either physical, occupational, or speech therapy after an injury, stroke, or disabling disease such as Parkinson’s.
LECANTO, FL
mycbs4.com

Feeling the impacts of Food Insecurity in Gainesville

Food insecurity continues to threaten not only families in North Central Florida but across the nation. Over at the Bread of the Mighty Food Bank, Development Communications Director Maureen Quinlan says while donations are down, the need for food is up. "We're not able to purchase the food that we...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Community Policy