Shaquille O'Neal and Flo Rida headline Jersey City July Fourth celebration

The biggest Fourth of July celebration in New Jersey, by far, happened in Jersey City Monday night.

Over 100,000 people were expected at Exchange Place for the concert and fireworks.

Spectators lined up on Montgomery Street for a good spot to take in the performances and fireworks.

Shaquille O'Neal, also known as DJ Diesel, came to the stage at 7 p.m., followed by Flo Rida at 8 p.m. and then fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Hosting a huge party with big names has become tradition in Jersey City. In past years, it has featured Snoop Dogg and Pitbull.