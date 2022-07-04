Flight cancellations ease slightly as July Fourth weekend ends

Travelers check their flights at Miami International Airport on Saturday in Miami. The Fourth of July holiday weekend jammed U.S. airports with the biggest crowds since the pandemic began in 2020. (Marta Lavandier / Associated Press)

Travelers flying home from Fourth of July getaways faced flight delays Monday, but airlines were canceling fewer trips than in the days leading up to the holiday weekend.

Airlines had canceled more than 2,200 U.S. flights, and 23,000 more were delayed, since holiday weekend travel picked up Thursday.

Airports were packed. More than 9 million travelers flocked to U.S. airports between Thursday and Sunday, peaking Friday at 2.49 million, a pandemic-era record, according to figures from the Transportation Security Administration.

By early Monday afternoon on the East Coast, more than 1,300 U.S. flights had been delayed and nearly 200 canceled, according to FlightAware. Those numbers were down sharply from recent days.

Flying during the peak vacation season has always been challenging. Big crowds and summer thunderstorms can quickly overwhelm an airline’s operations. That has been compounded this summer by shortages of pilots and other workers.

“It’s not just in North America. It’s everywhere,” said John Grant, an analyst for OAG, a travel-date provider based in the United Kingdom. “It’s a combination of available resources and demand picking up much more quickly than anyone anticipated.”

Grant said labor shortages in Europe and North America have affected airlines, their suppliers including caterers and aircraft fuelers, airports and air traffic controllers. He sees no reason to think the situation will improve this summer.