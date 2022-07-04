ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Flight cancellations ease slightly as July Fourth weekend ends

By DAVID KOENIG Associated Press
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eIjyd_0gUfGzTF00
Travelers check their flights at Miami International Airport on Saturday in Miami. The Fourth of July holiday weekend jammed U.S. airports with the biggest crowds since the pandemic began in 2020. (Marta Lavandier / Associated Press)

Travelers flying home from Fourth of July getaways faced flight delays Monday, but airlines were canceling fewer trips than in the days leading up to the holiday weekend.

Airlines had canceled more than 2,200 U.S. flights, and 23,000 more were delayed, since holiday weekend travel picked up Thursday.

Airports were packed. More than 9 million travelers flocked to U.S. airports between Thursday and Sunday, peaking Friday at 2.49 million, a pandemic-era record, according to figures from the Transportation Security Administration.

By early Monday afternoon on the East Coast, more than 1,300 U.S. flights had been delayed and nearly 200 canceled, according to FlightAware. Those numbers were down sharply from recent days.

Flying during the peak vacation season has always been challenging. Big crowds and summer thunderstorms can quickly overwhelm an airline’s operations. That has been compounded this summer by shortages of pilots and other workers.

“It’s not just in North America. It’s everywhere,” said John Grant, an analyst for OAG, a travel-date provider based in the United Kingdom. “It’s a combination of available resources and demand picking up much more quickly than anyone anticipated.”

Grant said labor shortages in Europe and North America have affected airlines, their suppliers including caterers and aircraft fuelers, airports and air traffic controllers. He sees no reason to think the situation will improve this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=249tYh_0gUfGzTF00
Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Why Spirit Airlines Was Able to Gain Altitude in the First Half of 2022

It has been a brutal market for airline investors so far in 2022, but Spirit flew above the turbulence thanks to deal talk. Spirit investors could vote on the Frontier deal as soon as this week. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
ECONOMY
CNET

Travel is Getting More Expensive. Here's How to Save on Your Summer Trip

When I took a trip to Spain this past March, I realized something -- travel is back. The airports were sardine-packed and the plane seats were all full. Months later, though, the picture of what travel looks like for the rest of 2022 has snapped into sharper focus. The bottom line? It's expensive.
TRAVEL
CNN

More than 700 flights canceled Sunday

At least 730 flights were canceled across the United States on Sunday evening, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. Delta Air Lines alone canceled at least 224 flights on Sunday. United Airlines canceled 71 flights and American Airlines canceled 66 flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#July Fourth#Air Traffic Controllers#Aircraft#North America#Flightaware#Oag
morningbrew.com

What’s behind the mess at airports?

This holiday weekend, even your one friend who claims to love spending time at the airport is probably dreading a visit to Terminal C. Air travel is expected to be chaotic as a surge in passengers for July Fourth poses a major test for airlines that are already hanging on by a thread.
LIFESTYLE
NBC News

Holiday-travel chaos: Airlines brace for huge weekend crowds

The July Fourth holiday weekend is off to a booming start with airport crowds crushing the numbers seen in 2019, before the pandemic. Travelers across the United States experienced hundreds of canceled flights and a few thousand delays on Friday, much as they did earlier this week. Patricia Carreno arrived...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Travellers face years of rising air fares, says Ryanair boss, as Heathrow braces for more flight cancellations

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has warned passengers that fares will rise because flying has become “too cheap” and the industry will be hit by rising oil prices and environmental levies.Mr O’Leary said the average fare for a passenger with his airline will rise from around €40 to between €50 to €60 over the next five years as costs rise in the industry.The outspoken airline chief told the Financial Times: “It’s got too cheap for what it is. I find it absurd every time that I fly to Stansted, the train journey into central London is more expensive than the...
INDUSTRY
AOL Corp

Nearly 9 million passengers traveled through U.S. airports over holiday weekend

About 8.8 million passengers took to the skies over the holiday weekend, braving delays, cancellations — and higher airfares. The latest data from the Transportation Security Administration show that from Friday to Monday, the number of passengers screened at official security checkpoints fell just short of 2019 levels — although the figure Friday did surpass pre-pandemic levels, as did the total for Thursday.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Washington Examiner

TSA: US is 'back to pre-pandemic' airport volume

The Transportation Security Agency reported its highest airport volume since just before the COVID-19 pandemic, numbers that come during a holiday weekend where millions of people are expected to travel. "[TSA] officers screened 2,490,490 people at airport security checkpoints nationwide yesterday, Friday, July 1," agency spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein tweeted. "It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Travelers driving this 4th of July weekend to avoid airport chaos

Despite the highest 4th of July gas prices on record, 42 million Americans are driving this holiday. The unprecedented number of airline cancelations and delays is causing travelers to choose to drive and fly. Delta, American Airlines and United are all trimming their schedules even further to accommodate staffing shortages, despite passenger levels hitting post-pandemic highs.July 1, 2022.
GAS PRICE
CBS News

Delta pilots to picket amid surging flight cancellations

Hundreds of off-duty Delta Air Lines pilots plan to picket this week, demanding a pay increase and that the carrier change their schedules to reduce flight disruptions. The Air Line Pilots Association said in a statement Monday that its nearly 14,000 members are working longer hours even as the airlines cancel thousands of flights, angering customers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

NMG Issues Results of Feasibility Study for its Integrated Ore-to-Anode-Material Model Projected to be North America’s Largest Natural Graphite Operation with Attractive Economics

MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022-- Developing a local, carbon-neutral and traceable turnkey supply of advanced materials for the Western World, Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“NMG”, “Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) ( NYSE: NMG, TSXV: NOU ) releases the results of its feasibility study (the “Study”) completed in accordance with the National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) for its integrated business operation comprised of the Phase-2 Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant projects. The Study, conducted by engineering firm BBA Inc. (“BBA”) with the support of various technical consultants, has demonstrated strong economics for NMG’s model as the battery and electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturers seek alternatives for sourcing their graphite-based solutions amidst growing demand and projected structural deficit of production in the next decade. The Company is ideally positioned to cater to the North American and European markets with its large graphite deposit, proprietary ecotechnologies, demonstrated production capacity thanks to its Phase-1 operations, as well as preferential jurisdiction advantages including clean hydropower, flexible logistical base and stable fiscal and political environment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005291/en/ Rendering of NMG’s future Matawinie Mine. (Photo: Business Wire)
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

This Former Market Darling Is More Weed Than Flower

Canopy Growth has gone from a market flower to an ugly weed. Sales and margins are plunging, and losses are piling up. The stock's down 90% and could bounce but has severe fundamental problems. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Amazon faces UK investigation over anti-competitive concerns

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s competition watchdog is investigating whether Amazon is harming competition and hurting consumers by giving an unfair advantage to merchants that pay for extra services. The Competition and Markets Authority’s formal investigation said Wednesday that it will look into concerns that the ecommerce giant is...
BUSINESS
BBC

Travel insurance: Air passengers warned to check for strike cover

Four in 10 travel insurance policies offer no protection for air passengers if holidays are cancelled owing to strikes, Which? has warned. While airlines are required by law to refund the cost of a cancelled flight, some holidaymakers could lose money spent on hotels and other expenses. The consumer group...
TRAVEL
BBC

Heathrow Airport: Passenger describes chaos as flights delayed

A holidaymaker returning to Heathrow Airport described the scene that greeted him at Terminal Three as akin to a "disaster movie". Adam Kent, 59, from Worcestershire, landed on Saturday to find a "horrendous first impression of chaos". He described luggage as looking like it had been dumped and had witnessed...
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

Cruise Lines Call for CDC to Change Covid Testing Policy

With the United States government dropping mandatory covid tests for international travelers, the cruise industry remains the only travel business that still requires testing. The decision by the Centers for Disease Control, which takes effect June 12 allows people to fly to the U.S. without taking any sort of covid test, which should lead to an increase in travel.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
348K+
Followers
64K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy