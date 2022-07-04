Red Dead Redemption 2 Reportedly Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

EA's recent single-player games tweet has reportedly caused some drama within the walls of the publisher. Last week, EA's social media team published a tweet that stated "They're a 10, but they play single-player games," which many took as a knock on single-player games. If this had come from another publisher, this may not have been as "controversial", but EA infamously declared skepticism and doubt regarding the future of single-player games back in the early 2010s. The studio has also released a number of mediocre multiplayer games with poorly received monetization systems, shuttered popular single-player developers, and just generally caused a lot of frustration amongst gamers.
