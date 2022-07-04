Red Dead Redemption 2 Reportedly Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

It looks like narrative indie hit What Remains of Edith Finch could be getting re-released on PS5 and Xbox Series X, according to a recent rating. As spotted by Twisted Voxel (opens in new tab), What Remains of Edith Finch has been rated for PS5 and Xbox Series X by the Taiwanese rating board (opens in new tab). The listing has since been removed from the website but a screenshot of the rating has been added to the Twisted Voxel story. According to the rating, What Remains of Edith Finch will be rated as a PG-15 in Taiwan due to "violence, tobacco, alcohol, and inappropriate language."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO