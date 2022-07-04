Special Weather Statement issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 23:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Gove; Logan; Rawlins; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Wallace County in west central Kansas, southeastern Cheyenne and Thomas Counties in northwestern Kansas, Logan County in west central Kansas, western Sheridan, southern Rawlins, southwestern Decatur, eastern Sherman Counties in northwestern Kansas and northwestern Gove Counties in west central Kansas through 1130 PM MDT/1230 AM CDT/ At 1052 PM MDT/1152 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles south of Atwood to 7 miles north of Winona to 11 miles east of Wallace. Movement was east at 65 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Russell Springs around 1205 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Oakley. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 20 and 82. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO