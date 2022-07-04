Person dies inside tent at Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — A person died at Camp Hope Monday afternoon.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said firefighters responded to the homeless camp with Spokane Police officers for a report of an unconscious, non-breathing adult inside a tent.

The victim’s condition was “beyond resuscitative measures,” Schaeffer said.

The Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy and release additional details at a later time.

