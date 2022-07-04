ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person dies inside tent at Camp Hope

By Erin Robinson
 2 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — A person died at Camp Hope Monday afternoon.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said firefighters responded to the homeless camp with Spokane Police officers for a report of an unconscious, non-breathing adult inside a tent.

The victim’s condition was “beyond resuscitative measures,” Schaeffer said.

The Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy and release additional details at a later time.

Comments / 22

Don Staley
2d ago

these are mostly people who chose to live the life they lead. granted there some mentality ill, the others need to put on their big boy panties and become productive members of society. if not a train leaves about 10pm, be on it or in front of it!

Reply
12
Lockedandloaded
2d ago

No way! Who would have ever thought that there would be a death in a community of drug addicts with horrible sanitary conditions.

Reply
13
Freya'sdottir X
2d ago

I'm betting it's drugs. most of these people choose this life. they refuse help because they have to follow simple rules such as curfews, no drugs or alcohol, no fighting and keeping the place tidy. jewels helping hands just enables them. they should be held responsible for this mess and billed for all damages and clean up.

Reply
6
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

