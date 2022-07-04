ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

PayPal is making major changes to its friends and family payments this month – and they will no longer be free

By Aurielle Weiss
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cxIPl_0gUfGTQ700

PAYPAL is making changes to certain fee-free payments from this month, impacting how users can receive cash.

The shake-up to its peer-to-peer goods and services structure will come into effect from July 28 for US customers.

The changes mean customers will only be able to send Friends & Family peer-to-peer payments to other personal PayPal accounts.

PayPal transactions work two ways: Friends & Family and Goods & Services.

Friends & Family works similarly to Venmo or Zelle - customers send money back and forth for things like dinner, gifts, or other outings.

This type of transaction typically comes with no fee but left users open to scams and other fraudulent purchases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FTNDl_0gUfGTQ700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IA44d_0gUfGTQ700

Goods & Services are for business purchases and are subject to fees.

The changes mean US business accounts won’t be able to accept personal payments.

Additionally, customers using PayPal for their business must create a personal account to receive money with no fee from friends and family.

PayPal claims this new payment structure offers its users better protection while removing any confusion around which payments are eligible for those buyer and seller protections.

Why the change?

The statement claims the changes are to ensure "businesses properly reconcile data-keeping and organize personal and business income".

Many times, businesses would make transactions through Friends & Family, avoiding the fee.

These types of transactions are typically made by small businesses using social media or other platforms to sell their products.

Though buyers may not be aware of the difference, if users don't receive the products they've ordered, there is no recourse.

Other changes to PayPal

The statement also outlines that the Goods & Services seller fee will be simplified to 2.99%.

This means there will be no additional flat fee for customers in the US.

PayPal’s current Goods & Services fee is 2.89% plus 49 cents USD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ta9yZ_0gUfGTQ700https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37FJKn_0gUfGTQ700

A Maryland woman won the lottery THREE times in five years with a little-known strategy – here’s how to use it.

Plus, the full list of Americans who will have their medical debt wiped and credit score increase as big change takes effect.

Comments / 7

Lyle Slaton
1d ago

Of course they are changing this, they never miss a chance to slide a hand into your pocket to relieve you of more money.

Reply
2
Related
The Verge

PayPal is ending fee-free Friends & Family payments for business accounts

PayPal is putting new limits on a feature in its payment system that allows people to receive money without paying extra fees, the company recently announced. Starting July 28th, only personal PayPal accounts will be able to get funds via Friends & Family, a transaction method intended for trusted recipients.
TECHNOLOGY
marketplace.org

Why is your paycheck deposited early at some financial institutions?

This is just one of the stories from our “I’ve Always Wondered” series, where we tackle all of your questions about the world of business, no matter how big or small. Ever wondered if recycling is worth it? Or how store brands stack up against name brands? Check out more from the series here.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNET

Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express: Get Rewarded for Your Commute

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express offers the best grocery rewards on the market. When cards are so strong for a singular purpose, the offer is usually weaker in other aspects, but the Blue Cash Preferred bucks that trend. It also offers top rewards for your commute, a competitive welcome offer and introductory APR on purchases.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
BBC

Low prices becoming more important for shoppers, firms told

Six in 10 consumers say low prices will become more influential when choosing where to shop and what to buy in the next two years, a survey has suggested. But businesses need to offer more than just discounts to customers, according to the Institute of Customer Service. The organisation, which...
RETAIL
The Guardian

Prospective EA chair refuses to divest from firm chosen for government project

The prospective new chair of the Environment Agency is refusing to divest his shareholding in a hydrogen and carbon capture company chosen for a major government project. Alan Lovell stood down as a director of Progressive Energy last month, according to Companies House records, two days after being announced as the preferred candidate for the role running England’s environmental watchdog.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goods And Services
Business Insider

The Hotels.com Rewards Visa card is offering an elevated bonus of up to 3 reward nights, and it's a good option if you're not loyal to a single hotel chain

This post contains links to products from our advertisers, and we may be compensated when you click on these links. Our recommendations and advice are ours alone, and have not been reviewed by any issuers listed. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Read our editorial standards. The Hotels.com®️...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
TechCrunch

FTC hammers Walmart over years of ‘facilitating’ money transfer scams

In a brief response, Walmart described the lawsuit as both “factually flawed and legally baseless.”. Money transfer scams are widespread, and they can involve everything from promises to share an inheritance to lies about a family emergency. They happen just about everywhere, from Zelle, Venmo and Cash App to crypto ATMs and popular dating apps.
RETAIL
CNET

Avoid Zelle Scams With 4 Easy Steps to Keep Your Money Safe

Criminals are using the banking payment service Zelle to scam unsuspecting consumers. More than 100 million Americans with Zelle access will be vulnerable to scams until banks offer more fraud protections. The government could mandate more regulations for banks, and continuing fraud might slow Zelle's expansion into retail payments. While...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

US Bank business checking accounts review: Over 2,000 branches and a free business checking account

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Read our editorial standards.
CREDITS & LOANS
CNET

Estimated Taxes Are Due Today: Use These Credit Cards to Make the Payment

Quarterly estimated tax payments are due today, June 15. If you owe the IRS an estimated tax payment because you're a freelancer or self-employed, you could use the right credit card to make your tax payment. Though paying your taxes with a credit card may not be the best choice for all scenarios, especially if you're in the red or don't expect to be able to pay off your balance soon, there are circumstances that can make it lucrative.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

Flynas Customers Get BNPL as Payment Option

The Saudi Arabian Airline flynas announced in a press release July 5 that it is partnering with Amazon Payment Services to offer buy now, pay later payment options to people buying flynas flights. The news means that flynas is the first Saudi Arabian airline to offer BNPL as a payment...
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

Costco Raises Two Key Food-Court Prices (But Not Hot Dogs)

Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report exists to serve its members. The warehouse club essentially makes a deal with the people who pay $60 a year for Gold Star membership or $120 a year for Executive membership: In exchange for those fees, the retailer offers goods at very low prices.
BUSINESS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
571K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy