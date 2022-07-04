ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Westside woman’s home catches fire, appears to be from fireworks

By Meredith Hackler
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wCGft_0gUfFKl100

INDIANAPOLIS—The Indianapolis Fire Department is urging citizens to take part in public firework displays as the ground remains dry.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor , most of Indiana remains abnormally dry with some areas in a moderate drought. The department says when responding to fires over the last few weeks, residents are saying that fireworks caused the fire.

"Neighbors are reporting that people in their neighborhood are shooting off fireworks and the fireworks are landing either on or nearby their structure,” said Rita Reith with the Indianapolis Fire Department. “With conditions as dry as they are, it's going to catch whatever it can on fire."

RELATED: We need rain. July outlook gives us a look into whether we can expect relief.

One woman on Indianapolis' west side says her house caught on fire due to her neighbors lighting fireworks off in their backyard.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the fire started just after 10 p.m. Sunday night. Firefighters had to visit her home three times in 24 hours because portions of the fire kept smoldering and smoking, creating a risk for the house to catch on fire again. Rebecca Booher, who was renting her home on Sharon Avenue, says her neighbors alerted her son and his wife to the fire that took over the back of their home.

"They broke in through the front door because my son and his wife and their dogs live upstairs,” Booher said. “If it hadn't have been for them and their alertness, my son and his wife may not have made it out."

Due to the dry conditions, Booher says she her family chose not to light off fireworks this year. While her son and daughter-in-law were able to get out safely, they did lose one of their dogs in the fire.

"People need to use their heads and be safe,” said Booher. “I know it's Fourth of July, I know it's fun, but come on guys at [the] risk of life? Even if it is just [an] animal?”

Booher's neighborhood has several houses close together. The fire department says that’s when fireworks can be the most dangerous to set off.

"Some of these neighborhoods are so condensed and tightly packed with homes that it doesn't take long for an ember to travel from one place to the next and quickly catch a house on fire, " said Reith.

As Booher sifts through the remainder of her things, she hopes hearing her story will encourage people to be respectful of their neighbors.

The fire department is working to confirm if fireworks are the cause.

TOP STORIES: Indiana gas tax increases to 61 cents per gallon | PICS: Inside Kessler Boulevard mansion | Township trustee and fire employees owe taxpayers $351K, audit reveals | Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan dies at 25 | Here's what overturning Roe v. Wade's abortion protections means for Indiana

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Two men pull woman from burning vehicle on I-74

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is crediting the actions of two men for saving the life of an Indianapolis woman. The Indiana State Police said troopers and the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a crash on I-74 near the 96-mile marker. When they arrived, they found a Jeep fully engulfed in flames and bystanders tending to a woman lying on the ground nearby.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Missing Indianapolis 2-year-old found, returned to family

UPDATE: IMPD has confirmed that 2-year-old Jailee Latson has been found and safely returned to her family. The FBI is now involved in this case and are assisting officers in canvassing the area for sex offenders. Police have released surveillance video that they say appears to show a woman carrying...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

UPDATE: 2-year-old Indianapolis girl found safe

INDIANAPOLIS — A 2-year-old Indianapolis girl is reportedly safe and back with her family more than 16 hours after she disappeared. Jailee Latson was last seen on Thursday, July 7 in the 800 block of Rural Street sometime around 4 a.m. Police spent the day Thursday investigating her disappearance, pleading with the public to help find the girl.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

Father, 2 kids displaced after fire at Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A fire in Columbus has left a father and his two small children without their home. Neighbors reported the fire at a rental on S. Cherry Street around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. Fire officials arrived to find a single-story home and a nearby vehicle on fire. Neighbors told them it was possible children […]
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

1 critically injured in west Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis. Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 11:15 p.m. on Beachway Drive, near Rockville Road and Interstate 465. Police found a victim in the road who had apparently been shot....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

ISP helicopter team finds missing child

ELKHART, Ind. — An Indiana State Police crew in a helicopter helped rescue a missing child July 4. The team was near Indianapolis when they received a call for assistance in Elkhart County. The pilot, Sgt. Eric Streeval, and tactical flight officer, John Riggers, arrived in the area around...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Swanigan
WRTV

16-year-old shot on Indianapolis' northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old was wounded in a shooting Wednesday on the city's northwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found the teen victim shot while responding before 12:10 p.m. to the 4400 block of North Vinewood Avenue. This is near North High School Road and West 46th Street, said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Westside#Accident#The U S Drought Monitor
WTHR

Woman hit by car, dies on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was hit by a car and died on Indianapolis' east side early Thursday morning. IMPD officers responded to the area of North Gale and East Washington streets around 5:40 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck. They found a woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Docs: Canal cameras helped IMPD catch man with rifle in his pants

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is crediting cameras installed along the canal for helping them arrest four people who were found with guns in their pants. According to court documents, an officer monitoring the live feed at the department’s Regional Operations Center alerted patrolling officers to individuals who were possibly armed. The cameras were able to give […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRTV

WRTV

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy