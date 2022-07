MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Beautification and Restoration Committee took on a new project this summer the Phil Niemisto Pocket Park in downtown Marquette. Volunteers from the group have planted flowers there and have been taking care of the park since their annual planting in south Marquette has been canceled because of a road construction project. Members of the committee say they hope another group can get involved with the park next year.

