Columbia firefighters put out grass fire after fireworks went wrong

By Kendall Ashman
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Over the holiday weekend, Columbia firefighters put out a grass fire after fireworks went wrong Sunday night in Maury county.

Here’s where to watch fireworks across Middle Tennessee this Fourth of July

Columbia Fire Capt. Mark Shouse said this is also the result of the dry conditions we’ve experienced across
Middle Tennessee.

    Columbia firefighters put out a grass fire caused by fireworks gone wrong Sunday, July 3.
(Courtesy: Columbia Fire & Rescue)

He told News 2 thankfully, this grass fire didn’t spread to any nearby homes.

“They got it under control quite quickly; they used about five hundred gallons to put it out,” he said.

Can I shoot fireworks at my home?

Fireworks can cause a number of injuries and emergency situations, according to the captain.

“Every year across the U.S. there is 19,000 fires started by fireworks and over 9,000 injuries,” Shouse said.

Shouse added if you’re looking to set off your own fireworks tonight to make sure to have a water source nearby and light them on pavement as opposed to grass.

Girl dies while tubing during holiday weekend in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A 10-year-old girl died while tubing on a Tennessee waterway during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, authorities said. The girl was on a tube being pulled by a pontoon boat on the Tennessee River in Decatur County on Saturday evening when the boat's outward motor hit the tube and the girl, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release Monday.
Neighbors wake up to burning home next door

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three firefighters were taken to a hospital after a family's home in Antioch was destroyed in an overnight fire. Following the incident, a neighbor shared what she witnessed. "Everything was orange, in flames, bright orange. It was just going so fast. It spread so fast...
Woman dies after vehicle flips off road in Macon County

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash from Tuesday evening that ended with one person dead and four others injured in Macon County. According to THP, an Infinity sedan carrying five people was travelling south on SR-10/Hartsville Road around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday when it left the roadway and slid down a deep embankment. The car slammed into a dirt bank, causing it to flip several times before coming to rest.
Police searching for Missing Shelbyville Female

One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for nearly 3,610 sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
2 women lose thousands after leaving checks in mailboxes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mail issue cost two women in the Green Hills area thousands of dollars. WSMV4 talked to two women, now on the edge, and told their neighbors to watch what they put in their mailbox. It all started on June 14th when checks were placed inside...
Public Safety
Sports
Accidents
Scammer attempts to trick Coffee County Farmer; Fails

We have a scam warning for area farmers. The scammer was using a legitimate website Cattle Exchange looking for victims. Tennessee Department of Agriculture says it happened during a proposed cattle sale with a person claiming to be in Arkansas. A farmer in Coffee County spoke with the alleged scammer, saw photos/video of the cattle, and settled on a price. The "seller" requested a deposit ($15k) which was transferred via wire. The rest would be paid upon delivery. The farmer says he realized something was off when only days later the alleged scammer wanted him to sign a contract and make payment in full before delivery. That's when he called authorities. Investigators have been unable to contact the "seller" since and tracked the wire transfer to a bank outside of the United States.
Photos: Murfreesboro's 4th of July Celebration

The Fountains of Gateway hosted Murfreesboro's Independence Day Celebration. This was a completely free event powered by Middle Tennessee Electric for all ages. Food and drinks were served from restaurants in the area such as Burger Republic, Just Love Coffee, The Sodabar, and much more. The Pilots performed covers of popular songs all the way until the sun went down. After their set, the firework show began near the Fire Hall on Medical Center Parkway.
Rutherford Co. officials investigate fatal shooting Wednesday

ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead following a shooting in Rutherford County Wednesday. Rutherford County Sheriff's officials said deputies responded to the shooting call at about 2 p.m., where they found the victim on Panther Creek Road. Officials confirmed that a suspect had been detained in regards...
