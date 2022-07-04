Isolated rain chances continue this week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been an eventful Fourth of July thus far, especially along the Grand Strand. Showers and thunderstorms fired up around noon and there have been some extremely heavy downpours. On average, the coast received 2-4 inches of rain in just three hours. Totals were significantly...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Heat and humidity will push the heat index into the dangerous category for Wednesday afternoon, followed by the risk for a few strong storms this evening. WEDNESDAY. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for the area from 11 AM through 7 PM today. Temperatures along...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dangerous heat and the threat of storms look to stick around through the weekend. Another heat advisory looks likely Thursday as the heat index climbs above 105° into the afternoon. The only relief will come in the form of scattered afternoon downpours and storms.
WPDE — Severe weather is impacting many Fourth of July plans along the Grand Strand Monday. A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Horry County until 5 p.m., and in Georgetown County until 5:15 p.m. Some locations experiencing flash flooding include North Myrtle Beach, Little River, Cherry Grove Inlet, North Myrtle Beach Airport and Cherry Grove Beach.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Horry County earlier Monday, and is still in place for Georgetown County until 6:45 p.m. At 11:45 a.m., doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, with an additional 1 -2 inches possible.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people were rescued after a boat hit the Little River jetties, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. There were no serious injuries, and the DNR said those aboard the boat were transferred to an Horry County Fire Rescue boat and taken to land. In a […]
MURRELLS INLET S.C. (WBTW) — After a rainy day, Fourth of July celebrations ended with a bang in Murrels Inlet. Thousands of people gathered on the MarshWalk to watch the fireworks, an event that officials said took several months to plan. “We were in the boat parade, and then we had like a big family […]
GEORGETOWN — Four people were injured July 5 when their ski boat struck an unidentified object in the Great Pee Dee River. “Four people were injured, two were airlifted out and two were carried by ground,” Georgetown County Fire and EMS Chief James Falkenhagen said July 6. “We received a report of a boat accident with injuries.”
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Lightning strikes caused four structure fires on Monday in North Myrtle Beach as storms moved through the area, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue. One of the fires was on Tortuga Lane in Cherry Grove, officials said. Three of the four fires were able to be addressed quickly. […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A waterspout was spotted Monday morning in the North Myrtle Beach area, along with an apparent fox on the beach. Video taken at about 7 a.m. from Kyle Warren shows the waterspout. Shortly before the waterspout was spotted, a News13 viewer sent a photo of what appears to be […]
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was hurt Monday afternoon in a fire that occurred after lightning apparently struck the bell tower of the Surfside Presbyterian Church, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR responded at 1:28 p.m. to the fire at the church at 8732 Highway 17...
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews have cleared the scene after a crash with injuries that slowed southbound traffic on Highway 501 at Carolina Forest Boulevard Wednesday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were at the scene, but no additional...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — Sunday, Oak Island responded to six separate rescue calls, including the fourth Oak Island drowning of the season. All this while Oak Island Water Rescue says they flew a double red flag, discouraging people from getting into potentially dangerous water. “They can be in 18...
Myrtle Beach is OUR spot for the 4th of July. There is nothing and no place that screams more “America” and “Freedom” to be than “The Dirty Myrtle.” We’ve been going there for the last ten years, and this year the law of averages caught up to us. Sure, we’ve had some brief showers at night that may have inconvenienced burger cooking on the grill or delayed fireworks, but rain has never caused a washout of celebrating our nation’s independence…until today. And although the day ended early and on a wet note, we thought we’d share what we saw to start the holiday out in front of “Ocean Annie’s” at Myrtle Beach.
“F” is for Florence (Florence County; 2020 population 38,525). In the 1850s Florence emerged around the intersection of three railroads: the Wilmington and Manchester, the Northeastern, and the Cheraw and Darlington. William W. Harllee, president of the Wilmington and Manchester named the town in honor of his daughter. The town was incorporated in 1871 and by the late nineteenth century had seen substantial growth. The railroads remained the backbone of the economy, and cotton was gradually replaced by bright leaf tobacco as the major cash crop of the region. During the second half of the twentieth century, new business emerged to take the place of declining railroads. In 1966 the city earned All-American status. From its origins as a railroad crossroads, Florence had grown into a regional center of business and industry, education, and health care.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - What started as a local bakery here along the Grand Strand nearly 28 years ago has since expanded in more ways than they ever imagined. Benjamin’s Bakery and Café in Surfside Beach is a local staple and after one visit it’s easy to see why.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers aren’t having to dig as far into their pockets as gas prices in the Myrtle Beach area continue to decline. For the third week in a row, gas prices have dropped, and the nationwide average is at its lowest level in a month, according to GasBuddy.
Click here to read the full article. Myrtle Beach may be best known for its miles of white sandy beaches and laid-back living, but this coastal destination also packs some serious flavor. While seafood reigns supreme here, some of the area’s most iconic eats take the land into account as well. From She-crab soup to hushpuppies, we’ve spotlighted the region’s most famous fare, which is reason enough to travel to this Southern hot spot. Cue your appetite and hit the road.
She-Crab Soup
A rich, creamy chowder-like concoction, She-crab soup consists of lump crab meat, crab row, which only comes from female...
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — More than 100 Great Shearwater birds have washed up onto Brunswick County’s Beaches in just the last four days. Sea Biscuit Shelter in Oak Island says good Samaritans have dropped off between 106 and 109 of the South Atlantic species. Shearwater birds are water birds, only coming to land in Southern Africa and South America to nest.
A newer, little coffee shop in Myrtle Beach is making big waves, and it’s easy to see the passion put into starting up the business. “Our space is small, but we try to maximize and we make adjustments every single day to make sure we keep that guest experience super high,” said Lori Lesnansky, the […]
