Isolated rain chances continue this week

Myrtle Beach is OUR spot for the 4th of July. There is nothing and no place that screams more “America” and “Freedom” to be than “The Dirty Myrtle.” We’ve been going there for the last ten years, and this year the law of averages caught up to us. Sure, we’ve had some brief showers at night that may have inconvenienced burger cooking on the grill or delayed fireworks, but rain has never caused a washout of celebrating our nation’s independence…until today. And although the day ended early and on a wet note, we thought we’d share what we saw to start the holiday out in front of “Ocean Annie’s” at Myrtle Beach.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO