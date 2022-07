A homicide investigation is underway in North Augusta after Aiken County Deputies found a body in a home in the 5200 block of Dogwood Drive yesterday. Deputies went to the home at 6:30 p.m. to do a wellbeing check on the homeowner. Authorities say they found the back door to the home unlocked, then found the body of 65-year old Bobby Miller on the floor of the main bedroom closet. Investigators say the victim had a gunshot wound to the head.

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO