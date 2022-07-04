ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinesburg, VT

Hinesburg celebrates 4th of July with a hoedown

WCAX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy 246th birthday, America! Here are some fun facts about the Fourth of July. Suspect in slaying of Vermont cyclist...

www.wcax.com

mynbc5.com

Vermont community eager to learn more about Powerball winner

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Nearly a week after a history-making lottery jackpot for Vermont — the first time a winning Powerball ticket was sold in the state — the newest multi-millionaire still hasn’t come forward. "It’s a mystery — everybody wants to know," said Julie Mitchell, a...
montpelierbridge.org

Filmmaker Sets up Shop in Montpelier

Filmmaker Lukas Huffman and his family drove up to Vermont from Brooklyn, New York, in May 2020, during forced postponement on production of his short film, “Night Music.” At the time, Huffman didn’t know Vermont would soon be his new base for operations. Now, from his Huffman Studio’s office in downtown Montpelier, he’s bringing a bit of New-York hustle to Vermont.
MONTPELIER, VT
sevendaysvt

In the Swim: Orders Are Flowing in to Vermont Pool Companies

Vermont has a lot more backyard ponds than swimming pools. Or so it looked to surveyor Jack Milbank on a pre-pandemic glider ride over the town of Stowe. That appears to be changing. In the past two and a half years, more splashes of blue — in some cases, classic aqua — have been added to the Green Mountain State landscape. Milbank has worked on five pool projects, which for him, he said, is "a lot." Nationally, pool builders have been flooded with orders — a trend that's in line with the overall home improvement surge that started in 2020.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New exhibit spotlights Vt. farmer who revolutionized globe-making in US

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new exhibit spotlights a 19th-century Vermont farmer credited with being the first maker of globes in the United States. “This is our 1810 James Wilson globe,” explained Amanda Kay Gustin, director of collection and access at the Vermont Historical Society. “It is among the very, very, very first James Wilson ever made.”
MONTPELIER, VT
City
Hinesburg, VT
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Government
Hinesburg, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
The Valley Reporter

Anne Watson runs for Vermont Senate

Anne Watson, currently serving as the mayor of Montpelier, is running for the Vermont Senate to represent the Washington Senate District in the 2022 Democratic primary election, to be held on August 9. This announcement comes shortly after current Washington County Senator, Anthony Pollina, made it known publicly that he will not seek reelection. Watson has been endorsed by Pollina, the Vermont State Employees Credit Union, and Rights and Democracy. She is a physics, engineering, and math teacher at Montpelier High School, where she is a union member and has taught for the past 17 years. She has served as Montpelier’s mayor for the past five years and prior to that was on the city council for five and a half years.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Essex Junction celebrates 4th of July with a bang

Lake Placid celebrates the ‘People’s Parade’ on Main Street. Franklin County’s Elizabeth Parker has always been artistically inclined, but clay sculpting is something fairly new for this former painter. Did you know? Fun 4th of July facts. Updated: 10 hours ago. Happy 246th birthday, America! Here...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Vt. corrections officials present plan to address staffing crisis

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont corrections officials Wednesday released a sweeping plan to address an ongoing staffing crisis at Vermont’s prisons. Corrections officials say the staffing situation at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury got so bad at one during the pandemic, the security of the facility was almost compromised. That was until they switched over to a new schedule.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WCAX

Lucky raccoon saved from Vermont storm drain

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - A pair of alert passersby and a quick-thinking highway foreman helped a raccoon stuck in a Vermont storm drain make his escape on Tuesday. Check out the pictures from the Berlin Police Department!. They say the little guy got himself in quite a predicament, trapped by...
BERLIN, VT
WCAX

Child advocacy groups respond to education report

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s early childhood education system lacks coherence, vision, and leadership, according to a new state report by two outside groups. It’s a conclusion that many Vermont child advocates are all too familiar with. “It really is a system that sits in a lot of...
VERMONT STATE
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
WCAX

Warren celebrates Independence Day with liberty theme

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Warren kicked off its 73rd Independence Day celebrations with its annual parade down Main Street. This year’s theme was liberty. A gigantic Lady Justice float was one of the impressive displays. She is wearing a blindfold and holding a sword and scales.
WARREN, VT
mynbc5.com

White River Junction undergoing major downtown construction

HARTFORD, Vt. — The village of White River Junction is overhauling the water and sewage system running through the downtown shopping district. The Town of Hartford spending $5 million to modernize downtown White River Junctions’ water and sewage system. The work requires workers to rip up roads and sidewalks along Gates, North and South Main Streets.
HARTFORD, VT
WCAX

Popular Bristol Independence Day parade returns after COVID hiatus

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - Bristol’s popular Fourth of July parade returned this year after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. Freedom was ringing in Bristol on a picture-perfect Fourth of July as hundreds flocked to the center of town for the annual Independence Day parade. “I’ve came here as...
BRISTOL, VT
VTDigger

2nd-largest hospital in Vermont asks regulators for double-digit increase in charges

Days after the largest hospital operator in Vermont asked regulators for hefty budget increases, Rutland Regional Medical Center is following suit. The independent community hospital has asked regulators at the Green Mountain Care Board to allow it to increase charges on commercial insurers by an average of 17.8% in fiscal year 2023. The fiscal year begins Oct. 1 and runs until Sept. 30, 2023. Rutland proposed a $313.9 million budget for the next fiscal year, a $43.6 million increase from the current fiscal year.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

UVM Medical Center nurses voting on new contract

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nurses at Vermont’s largest hospital are voting on a new labor contract. The union says it struck a deal just before midnight with the UVM Medical Center. They say the two-year deal includes bonuses for shift differentials and being on call. Voting starts online at...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Second rabid fox appears in Essex County

TICONDEROGA, NY. (WCAX) - Multiple people and animals attacked by a rabid fox in the North Country. The Essex County Health Department says the incident happened on Monday in Ticonderoga. They say the grey fox was “overly aggressive, drooling, and biting.” Three people -- and several pets and livestock --...
ESSEX COUNTY, NY

