One of Tottenham Hotspur’s biggest X-factors in the 2021-22 season, Dejan Kulusevski exemplified the adage of “hitting the ground running” when he arrived at the club last January. In that window, Spurs tried but ultimately failed to add a number of players they had targeted. Most notable was Porto’s Luis Díaz, who Spurs lost out on after first attempting to “gazump” Liverpool. Towards the end of the January window Spurs’ Managing Director of Football Fabio Paratici returned to the familiar well of Italy and Juventus by adding duo Rodrigo Bentancur and Kulusevski.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 HOURS AGO