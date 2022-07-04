TFD douses early morning house fire in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A multi-structure fire in Topeka was extinguished early Monday morning.

A little after 4:40 a.m. on July 4 in the 400 block of Southeast Woodland Ave., the Topeka Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire. The crews discovered a one-story outbuilding and a nearby camper were on fire. A nearby house had also sustained damage to both its interior and exterior due to the nearby flames, according to a release.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the structure of origin and, after a search of the buildings involved in the fire, determined that no one was in danger. It is not known at this time if the camper was being occupied, according to the fire department.

The TFD Investigation Unit reported that the cause of the fire is undetermined and that the total dollar loss is around $4,000: $3,000 for structure loss and $1,000 for contents loss. No working smoke detectors were located within the structure.