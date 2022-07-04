Austin historic properties receive restoration grants
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Preservation Austin awarded grants Monday to support the restoration of historic properties in the city.
The Donley-Goode Walton House, Henry G. Madison Cabin, Neill-Cochran House Museum and Save our Cemeteries were the recipients of the restorative grants.
According to Preservation Austin, it offers three grant categories: education grants, bricks and mortar grants and planning/survey/historic designation grants.
The grant program switched from a quarterly to a bi-annual cycle—with two cycles in the summer and winter.
The award amount increased, with grants up to $10,000. The new model also established a rolling grants program up to $1,500.
During this round, the Donley-Goode Walton House received the $1,500 rolling grants with the other recipients receiving $4,500 each.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.
Comments / 0