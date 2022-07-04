Austin historic properties receive restoration grants

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Preservation Austin awarded grants Monday to support the restoration of historic properties in the city.

The Donley-Goode Walton House, Henry G. Madison Cabin, Neill-Cochran House Museum and Save our Cemeteries were the recipients of the restorative grants.

According to Preservation Austin, it offers three grant categories: education grants, bricks and mortar grants and planning/survey/historic designation grants.

The grant program switched from a quarterly to a bi-annual cycle—with two cycles in the summer and winter.

The award amount increased, with grants up to $10,000. The new model also established a rolling grants program up to $1,500.

During this round, the Donley-Goode Walton House received the $1,500 rolling grants with the other recipients receiving $4,500 each.

