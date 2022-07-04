O's beat Rangers 7-6 on a hit batter, 37-44 at midpoint
By TODD KARPOVICH ~ Associated Press
darnews.com
2 days ago
BALTIMORE (AP) -- Jorge Mateo limped to first base when Matt Moore hit him near the left knee with the bases loaded in the 10th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles reached the season's halfway point by coming from behind late to beat the Texas Rangers 7-6 Monday. Rookie Adley...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger scored the winning run on Mookie Betts’ infield single with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers edged the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep. Dodgers starter Mitch White and three relievers combined to allow only one hit — a single by Brendan Rodgers in the sixth. Bellinger, who had three hits, and Gavin Lux opened the ninth with back-to-back singles. Lux hit a bleeder to the open left side of the infield with the shift on that allowed Bellinger to reach third. The Rockies then went to a five-man infield, bringing in center fielder Garrett Hampson and leaving only Kris Bryant and Charlie Blackmon to patrol the outfield. Pinch-hitter Will Smith drew a walk to load the bases for Betts with nobody out.
The Texas Rangers did not list Brad Miller in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Miller will take the afternoon off while Mitch Garver starts at designated hitter and bats sixth. Miller has 7 home runs, 16 runs, 27 RBI, and 4 stolen bases in his...
The Texas Rangers listed Mitch Garver as their designated hitter for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Garver will bat sixth as the team's designated hitter Monday while Brad Miller takes a seat. Garver has a $2,500 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 10.3 fantasy points against the...
CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Nimmo’s three-run homer capped a five-run 10th inning and the New York Mets came back late to beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-3 on Wednesday night. Starling Marte grounded an RBI double over third base off Hunter Strickland with one out in the ninth, scoring Nimmo from first to tie the game at 3.
BALTIMORE -- — Cedric Mullins doubled in the winning run in the 10th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Texas Rangers 10-9 Tuesday night in a wild game that featured several comebacks and clutch home runs. Mullins hit a two-out liner into the gap off Matt Moore (3-2)...
The New York Mets signed Deven Marrero to a minor-league contract last week (h/t to Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America). The infielder was assigned to Triple-A Syracuse, where he’s made four appearances thus far. Marrero, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Boston Red Sox. He debuted in...
The Orioles on Tuesday announced the initial list of former players who will participate in the team’s August celebration of Camden Yards’ 30-year anniversary. Eddie Murray, Chris Davis, Robert Andino, Rick Sutcliffe, Jay Gibbons, Chris Hoiles, Rodrigo López and Jeff Reboulet will be honored before Baltimore’s Aug. 6 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It’s not a final list of players, an ...
