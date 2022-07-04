ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida LB Jaden Robinson is third South Carolina football 4-star commit in three days

By Eric Boynton, Greenville News
 2 days ago

South Carolina football picked up a third four-star commitment in three days Monday when Class of 2023 linebacker Jaden Robinson announced his intention to play for the Gamecocks.

Robinson (6-foot-1, 215 pounds) plays for Columbia High School in Lake City, Florida. He's ranked No. 379 overall and No. 33 at his position in the 247Sports Composite. Running back Dontavius Braswell (267th overall and 15th at his position) and 2024 quarterback Dante Reno (282nd and 18th) both committed Saturday.

Robinson had recently announced a final four that also included Michigan, Kentucky and Maryland. USC received his last official visit on June 24, one of multiple trips he made to Columbia since June 2021. Florida offered him Sunday to join SEC offers from Texas A&M, LSU, Tennessee, Mississippi, Mississippi State and Missouri. Notre Dame and Penn State also extended offers.

He announced his Gamecocks offer in March 2021.

“They offered me last year,” Robinson told On3. “We just kept a connection and it kept building. I’m very excited to be competing in the most competitive conference."

He is the fifth-highest ranked among USC's 13 commitments and becomes the second linebacker for 2023, joining Grayson Howard, a Jacksonville, Florida, prospect and USC's highest-ranked commit at No. 249 overall and the No. 17 linebacker. The Gamecocks now have five commitments from Florida, most from any state and one more than from Georgia.

Robinson's announcement boosted USC three spots to 27th in the team rankings where the Gamecocks are sixth among SEC schools. Conference schools ahead of USC are No. 6 Georgia, No. 7 Arkansas, No. 9 Tennessee, No. 17 Alabama and No. 22 LSU.

He finished last season with 64 tackles, three for loss and two sacks.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Florida LB Jaden Robinson is third South Carolina football 4-star commit in three days

