Saint Clairsville, OH

OSHP makes arrests, responds to crashes during holiday weekend

By Kathryn Ghion
 2 days ago

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – No matter where your 4 th of July festivities take you, be sure to be safe on the roadways. The weekend isn’t over and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is still urging drivers to use extra caution.

So far this holiday, the St. Clairsville post said they’ve handled 10 crashes, two of which resulted in injuries. They’ve also arrested seven people for driving impaired.

As usual, they caution against driving distracted and driving drunk or drugged.

There’s also another problem troopers are encountering this weekend.

We are having a lot more people driving triple digits for the interstate. We’ve had several that are 100 plus on the interstate. Anytime you’re involved in a crash at those speeds it’s going to be potentially a fatality.

Lt. Maurice Waddell, Ohio State Highway Patrol

Lieutenant Waddell said holiday weekend or not, the goal is always to reduce crashes of any kind.

If you see any type of dangerous or distracted driving call #677 or 911.

