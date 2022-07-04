ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU football lands Dashawn Womack, 4-star defensive lineman

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
Four-star defensive lineman Dashawn Womack has committed to LSU football , he announced Monday.

Womack is the No. 13 defensive lineman and No. 106 recruit in the nation from the Class of 2023, per 247Sports Composite. He attends St. Frances Academy in Baltimore and is the No. 2 recruit in Maryland.

"It just felt like home to me," Womack said of LSU during his announcement, broadcast on YouTube by AYS Sports .

At 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, Womack chose LSU over Maryland, Georgia, Ole Miss and Oregon — the other four schools in his final five.

He is the fourth defensive lineman to commit to LSU's 2023 class and its 11th player, joining four-star DL Darron Reed, four-star edge Jaxon Howard, four-star edge Joshua Mickens, four-star cornerback Daylen Austin, four-star tight end Mac Markway, four-star running back Trey Holly, four-star safety Michael Daugherty, four-star safety Ryan Yaites, three-star cornerback Ashton Stamps and three-star wide receiver Kyle Parker.

Defensive line coach Jamar Cain was Womack's primary recruiter, according to 247Sports.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football lands Dashawn Womack, 4-star defensive lineman

