Columbus Police search for man missing since 2020
COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man who has been missing for over two years.
John Lamar Craft, 60, was last seen on June 25, 2020, at around 6:10 p.m. Craft was last seen at the Liberty Gas Station on River Road in Columbus, Georgia, and he was wearing dark blue pants with a dark blue work shirt reading “Lil John” on the front.
Columbus Police say that Craft is missing most of his teeth, and that he has a large tattoo on his back with a large scar on one of his shoulders.
Craft stands somewhere between 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-5 and weighs 150 pounds — he has blue eyes and blonde hair.
Anyone with information on Craft's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services at (706) 653-3449.
