ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Afternoon storms triggered by a front-back off this week

By Bob Jeswald
wrbl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumbus, Ga. (WRBL)-The weather will continue to bring afternoon showers and storms to the region. The “influencer” for all these storms have...

www.wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

Not much rain, A ton of heat and humidity

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Very hot and sticky for the rest of the week so please take it easy if you have to work outside. A heat advisory is in effect for the Chattahoochee Valley today, and perhaps most of the week, as it will feel at least like 105 degrees during the peak heating of the day! Expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky Wednesday. Highs in the mid 90s, but again it will feel even hotter! A few isolated PM storms are possible with only around 20% rain coverage. We’ll start off Thursday in the upper 70s to near 80 giving us a head start to heat up! Highs reach the mid to upper 90s not to mention the oppressive humidity. A couple more late afternoon and evening storms are possible; the rain coverage is around 30%. Each day through the weekend, the rain coverage is expected to go up. From Friday and through the weekend, we could see rain and storms dropping down from the north at any time; some may be strong or severe. For the weekend, it shouldn’t be a washout; but I do have a 50 to 60% coverage of storms in the forecast. We’ll keep you posted. Highs are still expected to reach the low to mid 90s most days. Another string of days in the 90s is expected next week with pretty typical hit or miss storms in the forecast.
CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Heat Indices Up Again This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into grill and firework time this Independence Day we will continue to see about 40% coverage of showers and storms. If you see some rain it will cool you off quicker than the rest of us, and those it misses will continue to see very hot and muggy conditions. Heading into the rest of the evening hours things will dry up and most of us will cool to the mid 70s. Starting tomorrow, things should be drier, but that means we will heat up more. With highs back in the low-to-mid 90s for all of us this week and high dewpoints, heat indices will likely reach triple digits again across the valley. Rain coverage stays around 20-30% through the week, with a coverage increasing as we head into next weekend. This will of course depend on multiple factors so we will keep you updated as details become more clear.
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

4th of July: Dodging storms before fireworks

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Daytime heating and humidity will lead to more showers and storms in the forecast. Storms that form will likely move slow with heavy rain and gusty winds, who gets rain and how much will really depend on where you live. High temperatures will reach the low to middle 90s but it will feel closer to 100.
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, GA
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on Macon Road near Auburn Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A crash has occurred on Macon Road. The crash is located at the intersection of Macon Road and Auburn Avenue. Traffic in the westbound lanes has been blocked, and vehicles becoming backed up as a result. Information about injuries is not available at this time.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Section of 11th St. in Columbus to close for approximately 2 months

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A section of 11th Street in Columbus is closing to both east and westbound traffic for approximately two months. Beginning Monday, July 11, the section of 11th Street between 7th Ave. and 10th Ave. will be closed completely for two months. A detour route will be provided along 10th Avenue, 13th Street and 6th Avenue.
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS 42

Georgia woman competes on ‘Jeopardy!’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — From lifelong learner to “Jeopardy!” contender, a woman who lives in Columbus, Georgia made her debut on the popular game show Tuesday night. Susan Garver, a substitute teacher in the Muscogee County School System, competed on “Jeopardy!” Tuesday, where she came in second place with $2,000.
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVM

Urban Air Adventure Park to open Columbus location

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new year-round indoor playground is coming soon to Columbus. Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Park will join Publix and other tenants at Bradley Park Square. It will housed in the former Stein Mart building. The action-packed entertainment center is known for providing a host of...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Water woes continue in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - We first told you about the water problems in Marion County last month, but now water has been restored, some residents tell us they are still having issues. Spencer Welch is now able to wash his hands in his home, but that wasn’t the case...
MARION COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police investigating shooting at Avalon Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a late night shooting at Avalon Apartments. Police tell WRBL the shooting happened at 3337 Cusseta Road, at 11:54 p.m. on July 5, 2022. According to police, one male victim was injured in the shooting. The individual was transported to the hospital. His injuries are […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Body found in Benning Hills Park, death investigation underway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus officials are investigating a death after a body was found in Benning Hills Park, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Columbus Police officers are on the scene of an incident at Benning Hills Park, on Patton Drive near Lafayette Drive in South Columbus. According to Coroner Bryan, a black male was found dead in the park on July 6.
COLUMBUS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia deputy praised for saving drowning children

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. - A Muscogee County Sheriff's Office deputy is being commended for rescuing children from drowning. Piedmont Hospital Columbus shared a photo of Deputy Greg Countryman Jr. in a Facebook post, thanking him for his heroic efforts. According to the hospital, deputies received a call about two unconscious...
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WJTV 12

‘Where’s Erin,’ CPD renews interest in missing Columbus woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department re-shared a missing person’s bulletin earlier today, July 3, 2022, asking the public’s help in locating a Columbus woman who has been missing for more than four years. Erin Collier, 39, went missing in March of 2018. In a previous interview with WRBL Collier’s sister, Sarah Kemp, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Woman killed in single-vehicle Columbus crash Sunday night

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Columbus Sunday night, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. The coroner identified the victim as 31-year-old Amanda Jernigan. Bryan said she was pronounced dead shortly after 11 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Authorities said the crash...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Father of jet truck driver reacts to son’s death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Chris Darnell, 40, a driver for a Springfield-based jet truck company, died in a crash at a Michigan air show Saturday, July 2. “We are so sad,” wrote Chris Darnell’s father, Neal Darnell, in a Facebook post on the Shockwave page. “Just one month ago Chris turned 40. He was so well […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy