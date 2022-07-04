ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Teen sought in deadly shooting of 14-year-old in basement of Delaware County home, police say

Cover picture for the articleUPPER DARBY, Pa. - A teenager is being sought in connection to a deadly shooting in the basement of a Delaware County home that claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy. Jermaine Young, 16, is wanted...

CBS Philly

Suspect Accused Of Shooting Into Northeast Philadelphia Bar, Killing 21-Year-Old Woman Arrested

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities have arrested the suspect wanted in the murder of a 21-year-old woman in a Northeast Philadelphia bar. U.S. Marshals tracked Anthony Nelson to a casino in Atlantic City. The 47-year-old was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Philadelphia police say Nelson is awaiting extradition from Atlantic City back to Philadelphia. He will then be charged with murder, VUFA and other related charges. Jailene Holton was killed when a customer, who got thrown out of the bar for fighting, shot into the building last week. Police tell CBS3 a fight involving three men over a pool table prompted the shooting. Police say...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Wanted For Shooting Woman While Asleep In Her Apartment In Germantown, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a man accused of shooting a woman while asleep inside her Germantown apartment. The incident happened on the 5400 block of Wayne Avenue, around 5:18 a.m. on June 24. Police say the victim then arrived at Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds to her left arm and shoulder. The woman told police she does not know the suspect. Detectives recovered two .45 caliber fired cartridge casings from the scene, as well as video of the male suspect entering and exiting the apartment complex while carrying a firearm. The suspect is described as a Black male, around 21 years old, wearing a red T-shirt, grey shorts, black sneakers with white soles and long dreadlock-style hair. If you have any information on this incident, call police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

DA: Officials investigating death of a prisoner at Yeadon police station

YEADON, Pa. - Officials in Delaware County are investigating the death of a prisoner who died while in police custody Tuesday. The death happened inside the Yeadon Police Department sometime during the afternoon, according to officials. The Delaware County District Attorney's Office told FOX 29 that the investigation is still...
YEADON, PA
CBS Philly

Sources: Authorities Investigating If 2 Police Officers Injured In Fourth Of July Parkway Shooting Were Hit By Stray Bullets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gunshots rang out on the Ben Franklin Parkway during Fourth of July fireworks. Two officers were hit. Families were sent scrambling for cover. Authorities are looking into whether the two police officers were grazed by stray bullets. They were released from the hospital and are recovering. The FOP is offering a $20,000 reward in the case. Screams. Panic. Shouting. There were gunshots, the sounds of which investigators say were concealed by a majestic fireworks display. A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Philadelphia highway patrol officer are recovering at home after being struck by gunfire while working a security detail during Monday’s Fourth...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Fatal Shooting in Wilmington: Police Investigating

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday morning. 57-year-old Michael Wright was shot and killed at around 2:17 a.m. in the 100 block of Cedar Street. The incident is still under investigation, and police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

6-Year-Old Male Shot in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Monday, July 4th, 2022. Athorties state that at approximately 12:19 a.m., police received a call about shots fired in the 2300 block of North Pine Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a 6-year-old male gunshot victim and a 7-year-old male gunshot victim who had both been transported to the hospital in stable condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
fox29.com

Officials: Murder suspect dies in Delaware prison medical unit

DOVER, Del. - Delaware officials say a man who was charged with murder last month has died in prison. Department of Correction officials said Tuesday that 57-year-old Michael A. Klein died at Sussex Correctional Institution on Monday. Authorities say Klein was being housed in a prison medical area and was...
DELAWARE STATE
MyChesCo

Police Seek Suspect in Multiple Retail Thefts

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who has been involved in multiple retail thefts. Authorities state that on Monday, July 4, 2022, at 1:45 pm, the suspect was seen entering the Giant Food Store...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Man found shot to death in car in West Oak Lane, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are looking into a shooting that left one man dead in West Oak Lane on the Fourth of July. According to police, the shooting took place on Monday at 4:23 p.m. Officials say officers with the 14th District responded to the 2200...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

