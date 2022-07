A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was arrested over the weekend and is now accused of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest, the Express-News reports. San Antonio police arrested Deputy Ernesto Garza, 32, early Friday morning, according to the daily. Garza has since been notified of his proposed dismissal from his job with the county, officials with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office also said.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO