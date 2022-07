With just a few hours notice, Cloquet managed to pull together "take two" of the Fourth of July. The events on Independence Day itself were canceled for weather. "I was reading through the Facebook comments after we canceled the parade yesterday, and there were a lot of disappointed people on both sides, spectators that wanted to see the parade and all the effort that people put into their floats and the candy they bought," Ivan Hohnstadt, one of the organizers, said.

