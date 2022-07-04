ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ford, Livingston by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-04 16:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on...

alerts.weather.gov

WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning Livingston Co

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Livingston County in central Illinois... * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 434 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chenoa, or near Fairbury, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Fairbury, Forrest and Strawn. Including the following interstate... I-55 between mile markers 189 and 191.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

Tornado Warning SW Lasalle Co

..THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LA SALLE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Chicago. ________________________________________________________________________
walls102.com

Heavy rains dampen some holiday plans

PRINCETON – A deluge of rain on Independence Day may have spoiled some holiday plans, but most area fireworks displays were held Monday night as scheduled. The National Weather Service reports some areas of Bureau County received around 4″ of rain. A heat advisory will go into effect at noon today due to a heat index getting into the triple digits with extremely high humidity.
ENVIRONMENT
starvedrock.media

Rain leads to area sinkholes

Fourth of July rains led to area sinkholes in La Salle and Oglesby. La Salle closed the intersection of Fourth and Bucklin streets Monday following heavy rains. Mayor Jeff Grove said there is no danger to the public and the public works department would address the issue Tuesday morning. Rain...
OGLESBY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pontiac crews work to clear storm debris

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — As communities clean up fireworks following the Fourth of July; some central Illinois communities are picking up following strong thunderstorms Monday night. Despite the hot and muggy weather Tuesday, Pontiac Public Works crews continue to clear Chautauqua Park. Many large trees were uprooted within the...
PONTIAC, IL
hoiabc.com

Weather changes pose problems for Red White and Boom display

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Spectators on the Peoria side of the river during Red White and Boom were treated to a view like no other. Eastward winds carried the massive display over the Peoria side of the Illinois River, causing the fireworks to go off above spectator’s heads in a clear night sky. But while the fireworks were directly above, so was the debris.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Mother Nature causes issues with fireworks show

PEORIA, Ill. – If you thought things seemed a little different at Monday night’s “Red White and Boom” fireworks show in Peoria, you might be right. Fireworks debris caused some problems on the Peoria side of the Illinois River, with 25 News reporting at least one person being treated on scene for minor injuries.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

State Police: Three hurt in crash on Route 47

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people were hurt after two vehicles collided on Illinois Route 47 near Gibson City on Wednesday. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. a quarter-mile south of the town. State Troopers said their preliminary investigation indicated that a van was traveling north on Route 47 and that the driver […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
hoiabc.com

Normal man identified after single-vehicle fatal crash June 24

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The identity of a man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Bloomington on June 24 has been released. The McLean County Coroner’s Office says the man was Jordan T. Cason, 22, of Normal. He was pronounced deceased at 3:55 a.m. at the intersection of...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wcbu.org

Vistra submits application to close Edwards ash pond in place

Vistra has submitted its permit application to close the E.D. Edwards power plant coal ash pond south of Bartonville. The energy company wants to leave the coal ash in place on the site, but discharge the free liquids from the pond into the Illinois River. Vistra says their plan will...
BARTONVILLE, IL
starvedrock.media

Lightning Strike Causes Fire At Ottawa Resort

During Monday afternoon's severe storms, a fire broke out at a popular resort in Starved Rock Country. According to the Ottawa Fire Department, lightning struck a house at the Heritage Harbor Marina. It started a brief fire in the home's attic. Nobody was home at the time so neighbors called for help.
OTTAWA, IL
starvedrock.media

Faulty Ice Maker Causes Fire Scare At Peru Hotel

A new ice maker is needed at one Peru hotel. Fire departments responded to the La Quinta Inn in Peru Tuesday afternoon after a fire alarm was triggered. An ice maker on the 2nd floor malfunctioned, sending out some smoke but no flames. Firefighters unplugged the machine and let it cool off advising folks at the hotel to not use the smoking ice maker anymore.
PERU, IL
WCIA

Crews respond to fire in downtown Watseka

10:48 a.m. update: Watseka fire officials say three apartments and two businesses are a total loss after a fire in the downtown area. The Deputy Fire Chief tells us they got the call around 5:30 this morning. The fire began in the apartments above destroying them and the connected businesses below. Those include Edward Jones […]
WATSEKA, IL
1470 WMBD

4th of July fire leaves no injuries, thousands in damage

PEORIA, Ill. — There are no injuries reported in the wake of an overnight 4th of July fire in Peoria. It happened a little after 10:30 p.m. Monday at a property near North Sheridan and West Meadows Lane. Firefighters say they responded to the scene to find a two unit detached garage almost completely engulfed in flame.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Firefighters battle massive fire on the Fourth of July

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefighters were busy on the Fourth of July holiday, battling a fire that damaged several structures. Just after 10:30 p.m., crews responded to the area of W. Meadows Pl. and N. Sheridan Rd. for reports of a garage on fire. When they arrived, a...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Firework injuries in Central Illinois over holiday weekend

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A handful of people got hurt in the Peoria area because of fireworks. While nobody came into OSF Saint James in Pontiac, the OSF Saint Francis Emergency Department Manager said there were five separate cases over the past week. There were also no injuries reported...
PEORIA, IL

