The Cristiano Ronaldo RIDDLE: Man United do not know when the veteran superstar will return after granting him compassionate leave, while Chelsea owner Todd Boehly considers a bid

By Chris Wheeler
 2 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo has been given compassionate leave by Manchester United as his future at Old Trafford hangs in the balance.

Ronaldo did not report for pre-season training on Monday due to ‘family reasons’ which have been accepted by the club, and he remains in Lisbon.

Sources said the circumstances surrounding Ronaldo’s absence mean United don’t know when the 37-year-old will return, or even if he will go on tour to Thailand and Australia with the rest of the squad on Friday.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been given compassionate leave with his Manchester United future uncertain
United are unsure whether Ronaldo will travel with Erik ten Hag's squad for their tour
Ronaldo was given compassionate leave by United because of 'family reasons'

United insist Ronaldo is not for sale but Chelsea and Napoli have expressed an interest with his agent Jorge Mendes following talks.

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is understood to be considering a bid as he looks for a replacement for £97.5million flop Romelu Lukaku, though head coach Thomas Tuchel is thought to have reservations about Ronaldo.

There was some better news for United on Monday after it emerged that former Tottenham and Inter Milan star Christian Eriksen has agreed to join the club as a free agent on a three-year deal.

United hope to sign Eriksen and Feyenoord left back Tyrell Malacia for £12.9m before going on tour, and remain in talks over Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and Ajax’s Argentina centre back Lisandro Martinez.

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is considering a move for Ronaldo this summer

