REPORT: The reason Nets’ Kevin Durant trade is going so slow, per Woj

 2 days ago
There is still no movement in the Kevin Durant trade front despite it being days since the superstar forward asked for a move away from the Brooklyn Nets, and by the looks of it, things won’t change any time soon. Brooklyn is not rushing to trade Durant since...

