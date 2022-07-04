REPORT: The reason Nets’ Kevin Durant trade is going so slow, per Woj

The Sacramento Kings have begun getting impatient in their rebuild and flipped the switch to winning now. The franchise has not made the playoffs since 2006 and signaled its impatience by trading Tyrese Haliburton for Domantas Sabonis last season. The team continued its strides in the right direction by making some notable moves this offseason. Sacramento signed Malik Monk, drafted Keegan Murray, and traded for Kevin Huerter. While none of these guys are expected to be game-changing stars, each player is set to contribute right away. Filling out the roster with well-rounded players is a positive step and the Kings have begun to establish a true core. For now, the focus will shift to summer league where the Kings’ youth will get their first chance on the court.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO