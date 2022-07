A 17-year-old from New York City helped organize and deliver medical supplies to Ukraine in an effort to bolster support for the country’s defense against Russian invasion. "I was more looking to help refugees," Matthew Geiling told Fox News Digital. "That was sort of what I was looking to do with ‘Ukraine Friends,’ but then as I sort of learned about the more military side of it … how important they are, saving lives … I didn't realize how much impact the medical supplies had on the military operations."

