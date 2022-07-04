ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

EXCLUSIVE: FA turn down £150m offer to form a rebranded Women's Super League next season... with the governing body reluctant to give up control despite interest in the plan from the likes of Man City and Chelsea

By Matt Hughes
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The FA have rejected a £150million offer from a private equity company to form a rebranded Women’s Super League next season.

Sportsmail has learned that several top clubs, including champions Chelsea and Manchester City, were interested in the plan, which would have created a new WSL structure run by clubs, similar to the Premier League. But the FA did not want to give up control.

The £150m would have been shared among the 12 WSL clubs on the proviso that it was spent on three key areas — new management structures, facilities and player development.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EtFKn_0gUf1Zdn00
WSL side Chelsea have dominated the competition winning five of the last six titles

The new money could have transformed the finances for the women’s game at a key period, with the FA hoping a successful England campaign at this summer’s home Euros will boost participation, attendances and commercial opportunities.

The private equity investment would have dwarfed any funding made available by the FA, or that generated by the clubs. By comparison the WSL TV deal is worth around £8m per season.

The investors believe the WSL has potential for commercial growth and would have provided funds to improve the quality and depth of the competition, which has been dominated lately by Chelsea, who have won five of the last six titles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MW7e9_0gUf1Zdn00
Manchester City and Chelsea were among those sides reported to be interested in the plan

While City, Manchester United and Arsenal have invested, other top-flight clubs have not and most lack dedicated management teams.

The FA entered into talks with an open mind, but concluded they would be better off with their approach of nurturing a slower pace of growth. The governing body have run the WSL since it was set up in 2011, but some clubs want the Premier League to take over.

‘Our long-term strategy is for the leagues to be under new ownership,’ an FA spokesperson said. ‘We’ve been approached numerous times. But we are exploring the optimal ownership structure and investment plan.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KqxW8_0gUf1Zdn00
The investment from sides like Chelsea has seen them enjoy unprecedented dominance

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Leeds United sign Tyler Adams from Red Bull Leipzig on a five-year deal, with a £21m deal for Feyenoord winger Luis Sinisterra edging closer... as boss Jesse Marsch continues to rebuild his squad

Leeds United have signed Tyler Adams from Red Bull Leipzig on a five-year contract in a £20million deal and Luis Sinisterra will follow from Feyenoord for £21m following his medical last night. The 23-year-old midfielder is seen as the successor to Kalvin Phillips, who joined Premier League champions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Manchester City#The Premier League#Uk#Women S Super League#Wsl
Daily Mail

Sam Underhill calls on England to 'adapt quicker' at the breakdown in second Test against Australia, with flanker set to come in for fellow 'Kamikaze Kid' Tom Curry

England hit-man Sam Underhill is primed to unlock the tourists’ misfiring attack by targeting Michael Hooper and the rest of Australia’s breakdown bandits on Saturday in Brisbane. When Eddie Jones’s side lost the series opener in Perth, a major cause of their demise was trouble at the ruck,...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

IAN HERBERT: England's fearless youngsters point the way to a summer of thrills after opening 1-0 win at Euro 2022… there's a deadly intent to Sarina Wiegman's team as they look to embed women's football in the national consciousness

The opening celebration was, much like England football's, measured, classy and free of unnecessary fireworks. Some plumes of red, white and blue, a few flames and then young side who have so much that they say they want to prove, went about their business. They are being asked to help...
WORLD
Yardbarker

AC Milan make €20m bid for forward wanted by Premier League clubs

AC Milan have made an opening bid for Club Brugge forward Charles De Ketelaere who is also being chased by Premier League clubs. The Rossoneri’s first offer to the Belgian side is reportedly €20m plus bonuses, states transfer journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, but at the moment Club Brugge are said to be demanding a much higher fee.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'This start is so important': England boss Sarina Wiegman was satisfied after The Lionesses Euro 2022 opening win over Austria in front of an 'incredible' 70,000 fans at Old Trafford

England boss Sarina Wiegman described the winning start to Euro 2022 as important while stressing her side can perform better after the Lionesses opened their home campaign with a 1-0 victory over Austria. Beth Mead's 16th-minute finish proved the only goal of the tournament curtain-raiser at Old Trafford, which had...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Tottenham sell Steven Bergwijn to Ajax in a £28m deal after the winger completes a medical... as the Dutch club offer to waive some of the fee Spurs owe for Davinson Sanchez as part of the negotiations

Tottenham have sold Steven Bergwijn to Ajax in a £28million deal, with the Dutchman becoming the club's first major departure of the summer. Bergwijn, 24, completed a medical in Amsterdam on Wednesday and will wear the number seven shirt for the reigning Eredivisie champions. Ajax offered to waive some...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Nathan Rooney's wedding day video of kickabout with his wife - the Liverpool defender Rhiannon Roberts - went viral... now the boss of Gibraltar side FCB Magpies is in the limelight as he seeks to take down Crusaders and set up a glamour tie with FC Basle

It's been a fairytale few months for Nathan Rooney. He has taken a one-time pub team from Gibraltar into Europe then got married to a Liverpool right-back. Come Thursday it could get even better. Rooney is the former Blackburn Rovers and Crawley Town coach who is now managing FCB Magpies...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

467K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy