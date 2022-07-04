WATCH LIVE: Lexington fireworks show

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Investigators are still searching for answers as to what caused a car to drive into a lake. According to Lexington Police, the incident happened Tuesday night: calls came in a little after 9:30 PM from people in the area of Lakeshore Drive about a car that had driven into the lake. Police say callers said the car had driven into the lake at a very high rate of speed.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO