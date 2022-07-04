ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Vermont early education system lacks coherence, leadership, vision

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont corrections officials Wednesday released a sweeping plan to address an ongoing staffing crisis at Vermont’s prisons. Corrections officials say the staffing situation at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury got so bad at one during the pandemic, the security of the facility was almost compromised. That was until they switched over to a new schedule.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s early childhood education system lacks coherence, vision, and leadership, according to a new state report by two outside groups. It’s a conclusion that many Vermont child advocates are all too familiar with. “It really is a system that sits in a lot of...
Jeremy Hansen, a computer science professor at Norwich University, the founder and former chair of CVFiber and the former vice chair of the Berlin Select Board has announced his candidacy for the state Senate district serving Washington County, Braintree, Orange, and Stowe. “My three central campaign themes are housing, universal...
Days after the largest hospital operator in Vermont asked regulators for hefty budget increases, Rutland Regional Medical Center is following suit. The independent community hospital has asked regulators at the Green Mountain Care Board to allow it to increase charges on commercial insurers by an average of 17.8% in fiscal year 2023. The fiscal year begins Oct. 1 and runs until Sept. 30, 2023. Rutland proposed a $313.9 million budget for the next fiscal year, a $43.6 million increase from the current fiscal year.
Vermont corrections officials Wednesday released a sweeping plan to address an ongoing staffing crisis at Vermont’s prisons. Police are investigation a shooting at the Maplefields gas station in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Updated: 9 hours ago. St. Johnsbury Police are investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured at...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials say the COVID hospitalizations are trending upward again although the statewide community levels remain “low.” It comes as the CDC reports that the new, highly-contagious omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 continue to become the dominant strain across the country. After several...
Some Vermont consumers may find it harder to have swimming pools installed at their homes this summer, as the demand for pools has often outpaced the supply of labor to install them. "It’s been crazy," pool installer Rick Schreiner told NECN & NBC10 Boston Wednesday at a job site in...
Anne Watson, currently serving as the mayor of Montpelier, is running for the Vermont Senate to represent the Washington Senate District in the 2022 Democratic primary election, to be held on August 9. This announcement comes shortly after current Washington County Senator, Anthony Pollina, made it known publicly that he will not seek reelection. Watson has been endorsed by Pollina, the Vermont State Employees Credit Union, and Rights and Democracy. She is a physics, engineering, and math teacher at Montpelier High School, where she is a union member and has taught for the past 17 years. She has served as Montpelier’s mayor for the past five years and prior to that was on the city council for five and a half years.
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Proposition 5, a measure that would enshrine the right to abortion in the Vermont Constitution, is officially on the November ballot. The measure, which has been in the works for several years, received final approval in the Legislature this year and was signed by Governor Phil Scott.
Vermont has a lot more backyard ponds than swimming pools. Or so it looked to surveyor Jack Milbank on a pre-pandemic glider ride over the town of Stowe. That appears to be changing. In the past two and a half years, more splashes of blue — in some cases, classic aqua — have been added to the Green Mountain State landscape. Milbank has worked on five pool projects, which for him, he said, is "a lot." Nationally, pool builders have been flooded with orders — a trend that's in line with the overall home improvement surge that started in 2020.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington assisted-living facility is closing several of its units for renovations. The changes will displace 16 seniors. But the situation is raising larger questions about how Vermont supports and funds elder care. Shelley Spinner’s mother-in-law, Sylvia, has lived at Gazebo Senior Living in...
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new exhibit spotlights a 19th-century Vermont farmer credited with being the first maker of globes in the United States. “This is our 1810 James Wilson globe,” explained Amanda Kay Gustin, director of collection and access at the Vermont Historical Society. “It is among the very, very, very first James Wilson ever made.”
MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Vermont state Governor Phil Scott announced two new Vermont license places honoring veterans. The governor joined the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles and the Vermont Office of Veterans Affairs in announcing plates specific to veterans who earned an Air Medal or a Bronze Star during their time in military service.
