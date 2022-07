For over the last four decades, actor, writer, and director Sylvester Stallone has done more than control the box office, he iconized characters like Rocky Balboa and John Rambo. Dominating the action genre, today, Stallone celebrated his 76th birthday with his upcoming show Tusla King for Paramount+. Before he broke into streaming, the actor directed films like Rocky and Rambo. He did more than direct as he also wrote and starred in them. Considered a triple threat in Hollywood, Stallone received a mountain of birthday wishes from fans, family, and even Tulsa King.

MOVIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO