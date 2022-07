Whether you're stress eating or just have a craving...sometimes you just need something sweet!. Sure, you can go to the grocery store to find your favorite mass-produced candy. Or, you can check out your local candy store that often, in my opinion, offers candy that's just better. There are usually more options, candies tend to be homemade, and you're supporting the community. It's a win-win-win.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO