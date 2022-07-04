People of color at higher risk of drowning in NC

(WGHP) — A deal on a law enforcement T-shirt turned out to be a scam. Nearly every day, local law enforcement agencies have warned people about things like this in their community. “It is a major scam going on across the state right now,” said David Hess, chief of Roxboro police and former president of the North Carolina […]
Raleigh, N.C. — The sun sits low in the sky, yet water droplets are already splashed across the concrete walkway surrounding Lakemont pool. The Swim Tribe team practices a variety of strokes at different distances. The team is the Triangle's first organized group that is primarily comprised of children of color.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A population of an invasive fly from Asia has been discovered in North Carolina, confirming a prediction from agriculture experts that it was only a matter of time before the potentially destructive pest reached the state. Late last month, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service announced an infestation of […]
CORNELIUS, N.C. — If there's one thing North Carolina is known for, it's barbecue. While Lexington holds the title of barbecue capitol, there's one brand that's giving vegans an alternative taste of the N.C. delicacy. What You Need To Know. Barvecue is made and distributed out of Cornelius. There...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 outbreaks at North Carolina nursing homes has hit its highest peak in 2 1/2 months. A weekly report released Tuesday by the state Department of Health and Human Services showed 254 outbreaks at nursing homes — the most since March 22, when there were 261.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Asheville is now at the center of a Twitter feud after radio host Buck Sexton complained about the city’s mask wearers. “Higher percentage of mask wearers in Asheville, NC than back in Manhattan. What is going on here,” said Sexton, a New York native and political commentator. New York City’s COVID-19 […]
The News & Observer publishes a weekly round-up of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of foodborne illnesses.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — More details have emerged about a group that Winston-Salem police say is responsible for chaos last week at the Target store on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Police said two men from Fremont, Ohio, and one man from Marion, North Carolina — all connected to an Ohio-based group known as “Dads Against Predators” […]
OVME (pronounced "of me") has opened its second North Carolina location in the area. The medical spa and aesthetics brand's newest location is at 97 South Eliot Road in Chapel Hill. Going to a spa like this can be a little intimidating, but they really walk you through all of...
According to local news, Dan Brand was flying his DJI Mavic 3 above his family’s property when it was shot down. Burke County sheriffs are currently investigating the illegal act of shooting down a UAV. Brand, a Part 107 licensed drone pilot, was flying the drone roughly 120 feet...
HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A group of Eastern Carolina community members and organizations are coming together to save North Carolina’s largest lake. Lake Mattamuskeet, which lies on the Albemarle-Pamlico Peninsula, is “the hub of Hyde County,” J.W. Smith, a Hyde County farmer says. The lake is...
North Carolina police are warning residents to be wary of a new online scam aimed at stealing personal information. According to WCNC, multiple law enforcement agencies around the state have issued warnings about a scam "selling" discounted police department T-shirts online. The Matthews Police Department has warned anyone who has received a text message or email about a discounted on T-shirts promoting the department to ignore the messages.
A suspected fish kill at a North Carolina lake turned out to be something much less alarming. According to Yadkin Riverkeeper, the "gross" scum covering parts of High Rock Lake outside Salisbury is actually the result of thousands of molting mayflies shedding their casings. "It's gross and scummy, but doesn't...
After nearly two decades in public office, Rep. Grier Martin, who is a Wake County Democrat, is calling it quits this week. He's leaving the legislature to take a job with the Biden administration at the Pentagon. Martin joins us to talk about his incredible military career, including the moment he volunteered for active duty just days after 9/11 and serving overseas just days after his first and only child was born.
Whether you prefer your fried chicken perfectly-spiced and crunchy, on top of syrupy waffles or covered in a special hot sauce and served with white bread, there is no shortage of incredible restaurants waiting to serve up the savory, crispy dish. Eater searched the country to find some of the...
ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A construction worker in western North Carolina died Tuesday when a trench collapsed on top of them. It happened just after 8:30 a.m. in Stanly County. The construction worker was working in the trench when it caved in. The worker was trapped inside and died from...
(RALEIGH, N.C.) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order to strengthen access to reproductive health care in the state on Wednesday. The order takes several steps to defend the existing services in North Carolina, including to state that patients who receive abortions or providers who perform abortions will not be penalized or criminalized for providing, receiving or inquiring about reproductive health care services.
Energy-efficiency tips for saving money, keeping cool this summer in NC. July is generally the hottest month of the year in North Carolina, so your bill will increase - making it even more important to make some of these cool, cost-saving changes. Reporter: Keely Arthur. Photographer: Richard Adkins. Producer: Pritchard...
The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries is limiting this year's fishing season on southern flounder, and some recreational fishermen in the state are unhappy about the new restrictions. The state Division of Marine Fisheries recently limited the fishing season to the month of September. Anglers can only catch one...
July is National Park and Recreation Month. We are lucky here in North Carolina that we have several National Parks and opportunities for outdoor recreation. That’s why I was surprised to see that a North Carolina city ranked as one of the worst for Outdoor recreation. The personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Recreation.
Comments / 1