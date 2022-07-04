People of color at higher risk of drowning in NC

After nearly two decades in public office, Rep. Grier Martin, who is a Wake County Democrat, is calling it quits this week. He's leaving the legislature to take a job with the Biden administration at the Pentagon. Martin joins us to talk about his incredible military career, including the moment he volunteered for active duty just days after 9/11 and serving overseas just days after his first and only child was born.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO