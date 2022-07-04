ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

People of color at higher risk of drowning in NC

WRAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using...

www.wral.com

Comments / 1

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘Major scam going on across the state right now’: Deal on NC law enforcement shirts turns out to be a scam

(WGHP) — A deal on a law enforcement T-shirt turned out to be a scam.  Nearly every day, local law enforcement agencies have warned people about things like this in their community.  “It is a major scam going on across the state right now,” said David Hess, chief of Roxboro police and former president of the North Carolina […]
ROXBORO, NC
WRAL

Drowning deaths disproportionately affect Black residents of NC

Raleigh, N.C. — The sun sits low in the sky, yet water droplets are already splashed across the concrete walkway surrounding Lakemont pool. The Swim Tribe team practices a variety of strokes at different distances. The team is the Triangle's first organized group that is primarily comprised of children of color.
SOCIETY
Fox 46 Charlotte

Invasive fly from Asia discovered in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A population of an invasive fly from Asia has been discovered in North Carolina, confirming a prediction from agriculture experts that it was only a matter of time before the potentially destructive pest reached the state. Late last month, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service announced an infestation of […]
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Racism
WBTW News13

Investigators learn more about ‘Dads Against Predators’ members accused in incident at North Carolina Target

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — More details have emerged about a group that Winston-Salem police say is responsible for chaos last week at the Target store on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Police said two men from Fremont, Ohio, and one man from Marion, North Carolina — all connected to an Ohio-based group known as “Dads Against Predators” […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
WRAL

Medical spa opens second NC location

OVME (pronounced "of me") has opened its second North Carolina location in the area. The medical spa and aesthetics brand's newest location is at 97 South Eliot Road in Chapel Hill. Going to a spa like this can be a little intimidating, but they really walk you through all of...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WITN

‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A group of Eastern Carolina community members and organizations are coming together to save North Carolina’s largest lake. Lake Mattamuskeet, which lies on the Albemarle-Pamlico Peninsula, is “the hub of Hyde County,” J.W. Smith, a Hyde County farmer says. The lake is...
WTQR Q104.1

North Carolina Police Warn Residents To Watch Out For New T-Shirt Scam

North Carolina police are warning residents to be wary of a new online scam aimed at stealing personal information. According to WCNC, multiple law enforcement agencies around the state have issued warnings about a scam "selling" discounted police department T-shirts online. The Matthews Police Department has warned anyone who has received a text message or email about a discounted on T-shirts promoting the department to ignore the messages.
DUNN, NC
The Daily South

Casings From Thousands of Molting Flies Pile Up on North Carolina Lake

A suspected fish kill at a North Carolina lake turned out to be something much less alarming. According to Yadkin Riverkeeper, the "gross" scum covering parts of High Rock Lake outside Salisbury is actually the result of thousands of molting mayflies shedding their casings. "It's gross and scummy, but doesn't...
SALISBURY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Longtime N.C. rep takes Pentagon job, talks burnout, incredible military career

After nearly two decades in public office, Rep. Grier Martin, who is a Wake County Democrat, is calling it quits this week. He's leaving the legislature to take a job with the Biden administration at the Pentagon. Martin joins us to talk about his incredible military career, including the moment he volunteered for active duty just days after 9/11 and serving overseas just days after his first and only child was born.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
My Clallam County

North Carolina governor signs executive order to protect abortion rights in the state

(RALEIGH, N.C.) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order to strengthen access to reproductive health care in the state on Wednesday. The order takes several steps to defend the existing services in North Carolina, including to state that patients who receive abortions or providers who perform abortions will not be penalized or criminalized for providing, receiving or inquiring about reproductive health care services.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WRAL

Energy-efficiency tips for saving money, keeping cool this summer in NC

Energy-efficiency tips for saving money, keeping cool this summer in NC. July is generally the hottest month of the year in North Carolina, so your bill will increase - making it even more important to make some of these cool, cost-saving changes. Reporter: Keely Arthur. Photographer: Richard Adkins. Producer: Pritchard...
POLITICS
wunc.org

Some fishermen unhappy about North Carolina's new flounder restrictions

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries is limiting this year's fishing season on southern flounder, and some recreational fishermen in the state are unhappy about the new restrictions. The state Division of Marine Fisheries recently limited the fishing season to the month of September. Anglers can only catch one...
POLITICS
kiss951.com

North Carolina City One Of The Worst For Recreation

July is National Park and Recreation Month. We are lucky here in North Carolina that we have several National Parks and opportunities for outdoor recreation. That’s why I was surprised to see that a North Carolina city ranked as one of the worst for Outdoor recreation. The personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Recreation.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy