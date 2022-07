The Jackson Symphony will present a free community concert on the Court Square in Huntingdon on Thursday evening July 21 beginning at 6:30 p.m. “Symphony on the Move” is an hour-long event sponsored by Huntingdon’s Paula Atkins and Clarksburg Mayor Howell Wayne Todd in cooperation with the Dixie and the Town of Huntingdon. In announcing the event, Mrs. Atkins said “We saw an opportunity to use a spot on the Symphony’s summer schedule, and I called my friend Howell Todd to see what he thought about us covering the cost. He said he was “all in”, and we took it from there.” “The arts are such an important part of our lives, whether we even realize it or not, and to bring something like the Jackson Symphony to town is very special.”

HUNTINGDON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO