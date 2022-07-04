ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three men presumed drowned after rescuing child in California

By Simon Druker
 2 days ago
July 4 (UPI) -- Three men in California are missing and presumed drowned after jumping into the water to rescue a child, fire crews confirmed Monday.

Rescue crews were called Sunday afternoon to the Three Mile Slough Bridge near Rio Vista, approximately 31 miles northwest of Stockton, Calif.

Members of the Rio Vista Fire Department arrived to find three men still in the water after jumping in to rescue the drowning boy.

"The child is reported as rescued," the department said in a post on Facebook.

"The incident has transitioned to a recovery and three adults remain missing. RVFD was released by law enforcement. We have no further information."

The waterway is part of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, an expansive inland river delta and estuary.

The department used multiple boats to search for the men with no success. At least two other men who initially jumped in to help made it to safety.

The group had been fishing when the men noticed the 8-year-old was in distress and jumped in to help.

The child did not require serious medical care after being rescued.

Comments / 66

Falastin Khalili
1d ago

these men will live back again in the eyes of the child who they saved when the child keep s on remembering them as he grows god bless them

trump2525
1d ago

if you look at the social media of at least one of these heroes, you will see he was openly attacked and called a "groomer" for being gay...i say thank you sir for being so brave and shame on those who judged him...

Call Me Hakeem
2d ago

Died saving a child. Honorable way to leave this earth. My their souls be at peace.

