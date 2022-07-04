ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

July 4th protests spark as marchers fight for abortion rights across the country

By Alexandra York, Sindhu Sundar
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31keRV_0gUeu2Q000
A protester releases green smoke during an abortion-rights rally in Lafayette park in front of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Andrew Harnik/ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Thousands spent their July 4th holiday protesting the US Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.
  • Organizations including RiseUp 4 Abortion Rights planned protests around the country.
  • "There are millions of people that are not in any kind of celebratory mood this weekend," said a protest organizer.

Last month the Supreme Court effectively overturned Roe vs. Wade, a nearly 50-year-old landmark ruling that made abortion legal.

Now, as reproductive health clinics close their doors, forcing people to travel thousands of miles out of state to the nearest center, organizations and social media users are calling to "cancel the 4th of July" and decrying a "lack of independence."

"When we got the decision last Friday, it was a brutal defeat," said Sri Thakkilapati, executive director of the independent abortion clinic, Preterm. "It's just a sweeping rejection of the foundation of this right."

Activists and individuals are protesting the holiday by organizing rallies over the July 4th weekend. Leading the charge, the advocacy group Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights called for protests and actions around the country, with local chapters organizing events over the weekend.

One protest began Saturday outside Austin's downtown Buford tower, where roughly 1,300 rallygoers marched across two bridges, stopping traffic for some time, said Coco Das, a volunteer organizer with the organization's Austin chapter. Another protest by the group People For Pro-Choice was planned today at the Texas Capitol in Austin.

Several dozens of rallies were scheduled to take place on July 4th alone, organized by Rise Up and affiliated groups, Das said.

"The anger, sentiment, and heartache out there is very visceral," Das told Insider. "There are millions of people that are not in any kind of celebratory mood this weekend, whether they channel that into protest or not. There's a tide of protests calling people into the streets, and I think people will answer."

Rise Up has prescribed messaging and symbolism for the July 4th abortion-right protests around the idea of freedom, Das said. In DC, rallygoers planned to use red white and blue items and articles of clothing to wear around their mouths like gags or tie their wrists with red white and blue fabric, and march at the US Supreme Court, Das said.

Other groups participating in Rise Up's rallies include self-styled anti-fascist groups including Refuse Fascism and labor organizations including the Coalition for Labor Union Women, a group comprising union members. Bans off our Bodies, a Planned Parenthood Affiliate, called for a boycott of all retail goods throughout the weekend.

Coalition for Labor Union Women, which describes itself as focused on rights of women in the workplace, planned a voting campaign it plans to bill "pro-union, pro-choice," its president Elise Bryant told Insider.

"We want all women to have reproductive rights to control our own bodies," Bryant said.

Some 13 states had trigger laws set to take effect upon the reversal of Roe v. Wade, which recognized a constitutional right to an abortion before the fetus is viable. Those trigger laws, which would ban or further restrict abortions, are in the process of taking effect.

Comments / 4

Retired
2d ago

the protests are way out of line 🎯 just saying. only because they disagree with a supreme Court desicion 🙏 who do they think they are? I thought we are a law abiding country 🎯 Wake up 🎯

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

4 women arrested at downtown Los Angeles ‘die-in’ protesting abortion ruling

Four women were arrested in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday at a protest against the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision on abortion. The group RiseUp4AbortionRights staged a “die in” Wednesday morning, in which the four demonstrators chained themselves to the front of City Hall in a “river of fake blood,” and wore bloody pants “to represent the women who will die due to the Supreme Court ruling overturning the legal right to abortion,” organizers said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Glamour

Lizzo and Live Nation Donate $1 Million to Abortion Funds After SCOTUS Overturns Roe v. Wade

Lizzo is taking action after the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade. On June 24, the “Grrls” rapper announced that she has partnered with Live Nation to donate a total of one million dollars to Planned Parenthood and other abortion funds in the wake of the court's distressing attack on body autonomy and human rights. In a TikTok video announcing her pledge, Lizzo revealed that she will personally be donating $500,000 to various organizations while the entertainment company agreed to match that amount.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Sadness and defiance as Mississippi’s last abortion clinic shuts its doors

Medical staff and volunteers have welcomed the last patients through the doors at the “Pink House”, as Mississippi’s only abortion clinic closed operations after a long and defiant fight.â¨With a vow to help as many women asking for help before a state ban on abortions comes into effect on Thursday, staff scrambled and hired additional physicians before the cut-off. “Today is a hard day for all of us as the last abortion provider in Mississippi,” tweeted the Pink House Fund, a non-profit group that has raised money to support the Jackson’s Women Health Clinic, as the facility is properly...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Health
Local
Texas Society
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Health
Austin, TX
Society
NPR

Criminal Prosecution Of Pregnancy Loss Expected To Increase Post-Roe

In states across the country, long before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, pregnant people were already being criminally charged, convicted, and imprisoned for loss of pregnancy. Advocates for reproductive rights say this is because laws created to protect pregnant people from violence and abuse are being used to prosecute people whose pregnancies end prematurely.
LAW
AFP

Parliamentary hearings worldwide used to spread anti-vaccine conspiracies

Standing on the podium of the Ohio Statehouse in the United States last year, a nurse pressed a key against her neck aiming to prove that Covid vaccines make people magnetic.  The nurse at the Ohio Statehouse was following the lead of anti-vaxxer Sherri Tenpenny, who had earlier testified at the invitation of Republican lawmakers, and has promoted the thoroughly debunked theory that coronavirus vaccines make people magnetic.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Alabama judge who used mock Asian accent in courtroom and called 77-year-old state Governor 'Gov MeMaw' is suspended and charged

An Alabama judge who belittled the state's governor over her age and gender and used a mock Asian accent in front of a jury pool was suspended from court duty and charged. Mobile County Circuit Judge James T. Patterson was suspended on June 24 after the Judicial Inquiry Commission, which investigates complaints against judges, accused him of violating judicial ethics with a string of remarks about Republican Governor Kay Ivey and repeated profanity in court.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinics#Abortion Laws#Protest#Politics Federal#The Us Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Rise#People For P
The Independent

The Janes: How a secret network provided thousands of abortions in pre-Roe v Wade America

When Dorie Barron was asked whether she wanted a Cadillac, a Chevrolet, or a Rolls Royce, she was not trying to buy a car. She was a woman in 1960s Chicago trying to get an abortion at a time when the procedure was still a crime in Illinois. Barron was on the phone; on the other side of the line was the Mob, one of the purveyors of illegal abortions.“The Chevy was the cheapest, $500,” Barron explains in The Janes, a new HBO documentary about a network of women who provided safe, affordable, and illegal abortions in Chicago in the...
CHICAGO, IL
BBC

Roe v Wade: Mississippi judge refuses to block abortion ban

A judge in Mississippi has rejected a request from the state's only abortion clinic to temporarily block a ban on almost all abortions. It means that - providing there are no further legal developments - the ban will take effect on Thursday with the clinic closing the day before. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Newsweek

Finnish Parliament Sends Powerful Roe v. Wade Message to 'American Sisters'

Women serving in Finland's parliament recently showed their support for American women affected by the recent Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the longstanding decision that made abortion a constitutionally-protected right and left abortion laws up to the individual states. After the decision, trigger laws already in place in some states banned abortion outright, while others restricted access to the procedure. Some states however, like Kentucky and Louisiana, have blocked trigger laws that would have banned abortions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Same-sex couples updating legal status after abortion ruling

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Emails and phone calls from same-sex couples, worried about the legal status of their marriages and keeping their children, flooded attorney Sydney Duncan’s office within hours of the Supreme Court’s decision eliminating the constitutional right to abortion. The ruling last week didn’t directly affect...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Protests
MSNBC

We need to call abortion bans what they are: Slavery

The debate over abortion is plagued by euphemisms that favor the anti-abortion movement. The most obvious example of this is the term “pro-life,” the nonsensical term anti-abortion activists have adopted to sanitize their stance against bodily autonomy. But today, with abortion rights being rescinded across the country, it’s more important than ever that we call restrictions on this vital procedure what they actually are: slavery.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Guardian

This terrifying backslide on LGBTQ rights is a threat to women’s rights too

Is Pride a protest, a party or a corporate jamboree? London’s annual Pride took place this Saturday – the first since 2019, due to Covid – and, while the banks marched and the capital’s LGBTQ citizens revelled, a shadow loomed over the parade. All minorities must at some point confront a cruel truth: complacency bred by the illusion that history is a story of perpetual progress is an unwise error. After Britain’s anti-gay laws were repealed and unapologetic homophobia lost its vice-like grip over public opinion, Pride became depoliticised. The important battles had been won. Now we simply celebrate past victories in a mass piss-up, allowing some companies with questionable records to wrap themselves in the feelgood rainbow flag.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Christian pregnancy clinic in Colorado is torched and graffitied with the words 'if abortions aren't safe, neither are you' after pro-abortion extremists warned of 'night of rage' following Roe v. Wade decision

A fire which occurred at a Christian pregnancy clinic in Colorado is being treated as arson after chilling messages were spray painted onto the walls and ground outside. 'If abortions aren't safe, neither are you,' read one. 'Bans off our bodies' said another by the entrance at the Life Choices clinic in Longmont, northeast of Boulder.
LONGMONT, CO
hotnewhiphop.com

Texas Enforces Ancient Abortion Law After Roe V. Wade Decision

On June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark decision, revoking women of the nearly 50-year-old right to choose. The decision has garnered emotional reactions on both sides of the debate, and now many states are left in turmoil, scrambling to either cement abortions as state law or to outlaw the practice altogether.
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

544K+
Followers
35K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy