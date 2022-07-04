Turning up the heat and humidity

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa’s Fourth of July weather includes high heat and humidity and a chance for thunderstorms. Severe weather is possible in central and northern Iowa this morning between 7:00 and 10:00 a-m. Once the storms pass through, a warm south wind is expected to push heat index values into the 105-degree range in the afternoon. A heat advisory will be in effect after 1:00 p-m for the southwest half of the state. Meteorologists say the heat and humidity could lead to the second round of storms this evening. Central and western Iowa will have clear skies – good for watching fireworks displays.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO