Turning up the heat and humidity

DES MOINES, Iowa — Severe thunderstorms roared from northwest to southeast across Iowa Tuesday afternoon and evening, bringing intense wind gusts and torrential rain to many areas of the state. The storm complex began early Tuesday near the North Dakota and South Dakota border, but extreme heat and humidity...
(Radio Iowa) The powerful storms that thundered across Iowa last (Tuesday) night -might- be classified as another derecho, what would be the third such storm in three years. Meteorologist Roger Vachalek, at the National Weather Service, says a derecho is a long-running, straight-line wind storm associated with fast-moving severe thunderstorms.
MOLINE, Ill. — It's official! Tuesday night's severe storm complex was a derecho. The powerful storm system comes less than a year after another strong derecho tore through the area back in December of 2021. What is a derecho?. A derecho is a widespread, long-lived wind storm associated with...
ALGONA, Iowa — The KCCI Storm Team 8 crew was near Algona on Tuesday night in far north central Iowa. Footage of a tree that fell onto a man's truck in that area can be seen in the video above. The owner of the truck spoke about the damage...
Yesterday morning while at lunch, a friend texted me and said that weather experts were not only predicting strong storms for Eastern Iowa Tuesday evening, but they were saying that conditions were perfect for another derecho. Prior to 2020, many Iowans had never heard of the term before. Now, in 2022, it seems like thee high powered wind storm happens at least once a year. And I for one, am sick of it!
(Area) The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for all of southwest Iowa from 12:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Thursday. A surge of moisture into the state tonight will produce showers and thunderstorms in southwest Iowa. Storm totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected with localized higher amounts over 5 inches in a few areas by Thursday morning. High rainfall rates and amounts may lead to flash flooding, especially in urban areas, low water crossings and small streams and creeks.
A stationary front will be the focus of storms this evening, especially over Iowa. With a stagnant movement expected until a line of advancing storms can absorb this activity, we'll have a period of 3-4 hours where heavy rainfall may be persistent over parts of our area. This may lead to some localzed flash flooding with select locations expecting 2-4" of rainfall. Amounts should be the most robust over Iowa, with greatly slashed totals over Minnesota.
Earlier today on the Weather MN blog we warned about a line of severe storms in central South Dakota that could blast parts of Minnesota later this afternoon, and the situation is becoming clearer, with the National Weather Service watching a developing derecho packing damaging winds up to 90 mph.
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa’s Fourth of July weather includes high heat and humidity and a chance for thunderstorms. Severe weather is possible in central and northern Iowa this morning between 7:00 and 10:00 a-m. Once the storms pass through, a warm south wind is expected to push heat index values into the 105-degree range in the afternoon. A heat advisory will be in effect after 1:00 p-m for the southwest half of the state. Meteorologists say the heat and humidity could lead to the second round of storms this evening. Central and western Iowa will have clear skies – good for watching fireworks displays.
As millions of residents found themselves in the path of severe storms Tuesday, one state in particular received a colorful concoction in the skies as rain and hail fell. Storms passed through South Dakota during the Tuesday afternoon hours, leaving behind considerable rainfall, hail and wind reports. The most unique portion of the severe weather came in its particular hue, eschewing the typical gloomy grey skies for a green shade more in common with night vision goggles than daytime thunderstorms. The hue covered the South Dakota hub of Sioux Falls throughout the late afternoon hours.
(Des Moines) Kristy Carter with the National Weather Service forecasts strong to severe thunderstorms to develop in northwest Iowa this afternoon and drift southeasterly throughout the state through the evening and overnight hours. A Heat Advisory is in effect today for almost all of the state. High heat and humidity...
A pair of Severe Thunderstorm Watches have been issued for most of South Dakota Tuesday afternoon (7/5). "Primary threats include...Widespread damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 90 mph likely Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible" - NWS. For Eastern South...
Workers at a manure digester in northwest Iowa did not act on signs of a potential leak before thousands of gallons of wastewater poured into nearby waterways, according to documents from the state’s environmental regulator. In early February, a manure digester owned and operated by Colorado-based biofuel company Gevo....
When my fiance and I first moved here 4 months ago, from Minnesota, one thing we both noticed in our first few months was how many different license plate designs there are on the roadways in Iowa. In Minnesota, you'll occasionally see one that stands out but for the most part, everyone has the standard white one with a little bit of blue on it.
(FOX 9) - After some dark skies and storms moved through Minnesota on Tuesday, you might have noticed an orangish tint in the sky. Multiple viewers sent FOX 9 photos of the orange sky and we saw it ourselves as the skies outside our station in Eden Prairie turned an unusual color.
Let's face it, compared to most states, Iowa seems pretty flat. It doesn't have any mountains, or large rolling hills, like its neighbor to the west, South Dakota. The closest thing the Hawkeye state has in comparison would be the Loess Hills, which are beautiful, but not very big compared to what other states have to offer.
While here in Iowa we're known to have more hogs than humans, the Hawkeye State is home to many unique animals. And no, not just critters that are commonly known for their meat. The animal that pops up in Iowa without many people being aware of its existence is the...
The Iowa State Fire Marshal is investigating a house explosion in Ida County. The incident happened around 9:30 this morning, four miles north of the community of Battle Creek. The blast destroyed the home. The local sheriff says two men and one woman were outside when first responders arrived. They...
Disclosure: This post is sponsored by the Iowa Lottery. All opinions are mine and nobody else’s. Summertime is in full swing and it’s time to get out and explore Iowa. My home state is filled with fun opportunities in many different places. Here are six of my favorite Iowa summer destinations that you need to explore this summer.
I recently found a study from Wallet Hub which talked about the best cities in America to celebrate the 4th of July. There was not a single city in Iowa that cracked their top 100 list. What a joke. There's a town in Iowa, literally called Independence. I understand Iowa might not have cities with a population of over 1 million people but that shouldn't stop Wallet Hub from showing us some love.
