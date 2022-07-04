ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Markets react badly to Argentina economy minister appointment

By ESTEBAN COLLAZO
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10LULO_0gUejQ5u00
Argentina's new economy minister Silvina Batakis (left) alongside President Alberto FernÃ¡ndez in Buenos Aires on July 4, 2022 /Argentinian Presidency/AFP

Argentina's peso fell sharply against the US dollar on the informal market Monday after the appointment of a new economy minister who sought to calm investor jitters by vowing to pursue "fiscal balance."

Silvina Batakis was named on Sunday after the shock resignation of Martin Guzman, who had led Argentina's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund on restructuring repayments of a $44 billion debt.

Batakis, 53, must tackle an economic crisis with inflation over 12 months at 60 percent, a poverty rate of 37 percent, and unemployment at seven percent.

The black market exchange rate, which although strictly illegal is tolerated, closed at 267 pesos Monday, after ending last week at 239 pesos. It opened on Monday at 280 pesos.

Guzman was widely credited with having saved Argentina from defaulting, but the deal was deeply unpopular among many within President Alberto Fernandez's ruling coalition, not least vice president and former leader Cristina Kirchner.

While Guzman is a close Fernandez ally, Batakis is close to Kirchner.

Her appointment is seen as a victory for Kirchner in a power struggle with Fernandez.

On Monday, Batakis said "I believe in fiscal balance" at her first press conference, where she declined to answer questions.

She also spoke of the importance of boosting Argentine exports and strengthening the currency.

Argentina operates an official exchange rate, which stood at 132 pesos against the US dollar on Monday, depreciating by just over one percent.

The parallel, or 'blue' exchange market is much smaller but does provide an indication to the expectations for the official market.

The Buenos Aires stock exchange dropped more than 2.5 percent at opening but had recovered most of that by close when it was down 0.87 percent for the day.

Batakis, an economist, was economy minister for Buenos Aires province, the most populous and poorest in the country, from 2011 to 2015.

Her previous position was at the interior ministry where she cultivated a strong relationship with provincial governors, who met her appointment with "universal acceptance," cabinet chief Juan Manzur said on Monday.

When she was Buenos Aires economy minister, her governor was Daniel Scioli, the current minister for productive development.

"Silvina is a woman who is in contact with the real economy, with people who have day to day problems," Scioli said on Monday.

On her first day on the job, Batakis held a four-hour meeting with Fernandez, also meeting Guzman and the head of the central bank, Miguel Pesce.

sa/nn/mr/ls/bc/mlr/dw

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Iran Applies To Join China And Russia In BRICS Club

Iran, which holds the world's second largest gas reserves, has applied to join the BRICS group of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa that Beijing and Moscow cast as a powerful emerging market alternative to the West. The term BRIC was coined by Goldman Sachs economist Jim O'Neill in...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Argentina peso drops as left-leaning economy minister named

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s peso fell and stock prices dipped Monday after left-leaning Silvina Batakis was named economy minister following the surprise resignation of her more moderate predecessor over the weekend as the country struggles with economic woes. Batakis was named late Sunday to take over...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Scioli
Reuters

Philippines' Marcos appoints career diplomat as foreign minister

MANILA, July 1 (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos appointed career diplomat Enrique Manalo as foreign affairs secretary, the president's press secretary said on Friday. Before the appointment, Manalo served as the Philippine Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York. Prior to that, he was undersecretary for policy...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

New World Order: China Promotes ‘Non-Western Multilateralism’ at BRICS Summit

The BRICS group comprises the five largest developing economies; its members contain forty percent of the world’s population and one-fourth of global GDP. China hosted the first day of the fourteenth annual BRICS Summit—a series of meetings involving the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—on Wednesday, amid a series of major shifts in the global world order and rising geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and East Asia.
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Economy#New Economy#Argentinian
borderreport.com

366 migrants from 16 nations found in parked trailer in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican immigration authorities said Thursday they found a veritable United Nations of migrants aboard a freight truck. Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said the truck was carrying 366 migrants, including people from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Yemen, Uzbekistan and South Africa. There were also people aboard...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Ukraine's Zelenskyy talks to Argentina, Chile presidents

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed on with his campaign to obtain support from Latin America with calls Friday to the leaders of Argentina and Chile.“I continue to establish relations with an important region — Latin America,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media. The conversations with Alberto Fernández of Argentina and Gabriel Boric of Chile came a little more than two weeks after Zelenskyy spoke with Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso and Guatemalans President Alejandro Giammattei.At the time, Zelenskyy said in a speech that the conversations with Lasso and Giammattei marked “the beginning of our new policy of restoring relations with Latin...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
Argentina
Agriculture Online

Argentina truck snarl eases slightly, boosting grains flow to ports

BUENOS AIRES, June 30 (Reuters) - An Argentine truckers strike continued on Thursday, though eased in some key areas around the major grains hub of Rosario, helping improve the flow of grains tracks to ports, a local transport agency and grains exchanges said. The truck driver protest over high fuel...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

A world apart, Lebanon and Sri Lanka share economic collapse

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon and Sri Lanka may be a world apart, but they share a history of political turmoil and violence that led to the collapse of once-prosperous economies bedeviled by corruption, patronage, nepotism and incompetence. The toxic combinations led to disaster for both: Currency collapse, shortages, triple-digit...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Ecuador president appoints Pablo Arosemena as economy minister

QUITO, July 5 (Reuters) - Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso on Tuesday appointed Pablo Arosemena, governor of Ecuador's Guayas province, as the Andean country's new minister of economy and finances, following the resignation of Simon Cueva, while also naming new ministers for transport, and urban development and housing.
HOUSING
AFP

Fed flags risk US inflation could become entrenched: minutes

US central bankers last month flagged the concern that sky-high inflation could become a permanent fixture, and stressed their readiness to continue raising interest rates to tamp down price pressures, according to the minutes of the latest policy meeting released Wednesday. US central bankers began raising interest rates off zero in March as buoyant demand from American consumers for homes, cars and other goods clashed with transportation and supply chain snarls.
BUSINESS
AFP

Chinese developer Shimao misses $1 bn bond payment

Chinese developer Shimao Group said it has failed to make payment on a $1 billion bond that matured Sunday, one of the biggest such defaults so far this year in the country's troubled property sector. It was China's 14th biggest developer by contracted sales last year, according to Bloomberg News.
ECONOMY
TravelNoire

Historical Black Brazilian Community Begins Producing Açai Pulp To Sell This Superfood In The Formal Market

Known for being touted as a so-called superfood, Açaí berry is predominantly cultivated in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest. With dark skin, ranging from purple to black, this tiny round berry is born in 20-meter trees and, mostly, in humid and wet soil. The fruit is cultivated by Indigenous people of the Amazon for nearly one thousand years, but some Black Brazilian communities, known as Quilombolas in the region, have also embraced the açai culture. The Quilombola Community of São José dos Portugueses is one of them.
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Israel PM visits France with Lebanon gas row topping agenda

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid departed on his first foreign trip in office Tuesday to France, where he will ask for backing on a gas dispute with Lebanon that days ago saw Israel shoot down three Hezbollah drones. "The Lebanon issue is essential and Lapid will come back to the Israeli position, according to which Hezbollah is first and foremost a threat to the future of Lebanon," said the Israeli official, who requested anonymity.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

AFP

69K+
Followers
30K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy