Baltimore, MD

Cruise Company Provides Front-Row Seat To Baltimore’s Fourth Of July Fireworks

By Annie Rose Ramos
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yIY4X_0gUejOZg00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A local cruise company is providing some of the best views of Baltimore’s Fourth of July festivities this year.

WJZ talked to Watermark Journey staff. The company offers voyages on the Annapolitan II and Catherine Marie , which cost $20 a ticket and last about 45 minutes.

But what’s different about Monday is that the Watermark Journey is hosting a Fourth of July extravaganza cruise.

The cruises leave every hour on the hour until the fireworks begin.

WJZ went out on one of the boats to learn more from a different perspective.

“The fireworks are actually launched from the water so you’re closer to the fireworks on the water than you are anywhere on land,” Captain Ron McMahan said. “Also, you don’t have to worry about being crowded because it’s got a limited capacity on the boat. You’ve got bathrooms, bars, everything you could possibly need, and then you just come up to the top watch the fireworks, enjoy the drinks, and enjoy the ride.”

Baltimore’s annual fireworks display is back in full force and poised to light up the city skyline for the first time since 2019. The fireworks show is set to begin at 9:30 p.m.

One Baltimore native, named Russia, described how important it was to have her two-year-old son, Tre’velle, see the city from the water. She said she hope it is something he will always remember.

“I want him to learn where he comes from, like, how it all started,” she said.

BALTIMORE, MD
