2 People In Custody After Apparent Road Rage Shooting In Old City, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting that critically injured a man in Old City. It happened Monday afternoon at 2nd and Market Streets.
Police say a 20-year-old man was shot once in the stomach and once in the leg.
Two people were taken into custody.
Eyewitness News cameras captured one person in the back of a police car where the shooting happened.
Police say there was a verbal altercation between two groups of motorists before the shooting.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .
Comments / 1