2 People In Custody After Apparent Road Rage Shooting In Old City, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting that critically injured a man in Old City. It happened Monday afternoon at 2nd and Market Streets.

Police say a 20-year-old man was shot once in the stomach and once in the leg.

Two people were taken into custody.

Eyewitness News cameras captured one person in the back of a police car where the shooting happened.

Police say there was a verbal altercation between two groups of motorists before the shooting.

