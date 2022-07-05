ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

2 People In Custody After Apparent Road Rage Shooting In Old City, Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mY4zy_0gUejHOb00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting that critically injured a man in Old City. It happened Monday afternoon at 2nd and Market Streets.

Police say a 20-year-old man was shot once in the stomach and once in the leg.

Two people were taken into custody.

Eyewitness News cameras captured one person in the back of a police car where the shooting happened.

Police say there was a verbal altercation between two groups of motorists before the shooting.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Kensington Shooting Leaves 17-Year-Old Girl, Man Injured: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for the suspect who they say shot a teenage girl and a man in Kensington. The 17-year-old girl was shot in the lower back and leg just after 1 a.m. on Thursday near Kensington Avenue and Orleans Street. Around the corner on Ruth Street, police found a 20-year-old man shot twice in the back. Both are in stable condition. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Suspect Accused Of Shooting Into Northeast Philadelphia Bar, Killing 21-Year-Old Woman Arrested

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities have arrested the suspect wanted in the murder of a 21-year-old woman in a Northeast Philadelphia bar. U.S. Marshals tracked Anthony Nelson to a casino in Atlantic City. The 47-year-old was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Philadelphia police say Nelson is awaiting extradition from Atlantic City back to Philadelphia. He will then be charged with murder, VUFA and other related charges. Jailene Holton was killed when a customer, who got thrown out of the bar for fighting, shot into the building last week. Police tell CBS3 a fight involving three men over a pool table prompted the shooting. Police say...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Asking For Public’s Help In Obtaining Cellphone Video Of July 4 Parkway Shooting That Injured 2 Officers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say the two officers who were struck by gunfire during the Fourth of July fireworks show along the Ben Franklin Parkway were not targeted. Investigators say the bullets were likely fired from far away. Police are now asking for the public’s help in getting a better idea of where those bullets came from. If you have video on your cellphone between 9:40 p.m. and 9:47 p.m. Monday — and you were in the area of about a mile out from the Parkway steps, not on the Parkway but actually outside of it — police would like...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Man Wanted For Shooting Woman While Asleep In Her Apartment In Germantown, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a man accused of shooting a woman while asleep inside her Germantown apartment. The incident happened on the 5400 block of Wayne Avenue, around 5:18 a.m. on June 24. Police say the victim then arrived at Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds to her left arm and shoulder. The woman told police she does not know the suspect. Detectives recovered two .45 caliber fired cartridge casings from the scene, as well as video of the male suspect entering and exiting the apartment complex while carrying a firearm. The suspect is described as a Black male, around 21 years old, wearing a red T-shirt, grey shorts, black sneakers with white soles and long dreadlock-style hair. If you have any information on this incident, call police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Caught On Camera: 62-Year-Old Man Violently Carjacked By Group Of Teenagers In Olney

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A carjacking crisis continues to plague Philadelphia. Police are looking for a group of brazen kids who beat up a man and stole his car in the city’s Olney neighborhood. Punched and kicked out of his own car. One of the latest carjackings in Philadelphia involved a group of teens who almost left a suspect behind. “It looked like they didn’t even have licenses yet,” Jacob said. “They had plenty of room to go forward. They started reversing the car. One kid jumped in while the car was still moving. Literally kids.” The group of about seven made their move...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Sources: Authorities Investigating If 2 Police Officers Injured In Fourth Of July Parkway Shooting Were Hit By Stray Bullets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gunshots rang out on the Ben Franklin Parkway during Fourth of July fireworks. Two officers were hit. Families were sent scrambling for cover. Authorities are looking into whether the two police officers were grazed by stray bullets. They were released from the hospital and are recovering. The FOP is offering a $20,000 reward in the case. Screams. Panic. Shouting. There were gunshots, the sounds of which investigators say were concealed by a majestic fireworks display. A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Philadelphia highway patrol officer are recovering at home after being struck by gunfire while working a security detail during Monday’s Fourth...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Old City#Gun Violence#Road Rage#Violent Crime
CBS Philly

Man Dies After Being Found Shot In LA Fitness Parking Lot In Northeast Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A homicide investigation is underway after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia. Investigators say the victim was found in the parking lot of the LA Fitness at Grant Avenue and Blue Grass Road suffering from a gunshot wound to his back around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 4:01 a.m., according to police. Police are reviewing nearby surveillance video, and say they are speaking with someone from the scene. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man shot several times in Kensington, pronounced dead: police

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a murder in the city’s Kensington neighborhood, where a man was shot and killed Tuesday. The shooting happened on the 300 block of East Cambria Street just after 1:39 pm. According to police, an unknown gunman shot a man in his 20s multiple...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot At Least 6 Times In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting overnight has left a man fighting for his life. The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. on Thursday at 6th and Somerset Streets in North Philadelphia. Police say the victim was shot at least six times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. There’s no word on a motive and no arrests in the case. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Sergio Diggs, Philadelphia Police Officer Shot On Parkway, Recalls Fourth Of July Incident

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re hearing from one of the officers injured in the Fourth of July shooting that caused chaos on the Ben Franklin Parkway. On Wednesday, Philadelphia Police Officer Sergio Diggs talked about his frightening experience. You can imagine how busy Diggs has been since being struck by that bullet Monday night. Ahead of an interview with Eyewitness News, he had a doctor’s appointment for his infant child — that’s less than 48 hours after a bullet could have killed him. How’s life been for you and your family since Monday night? “It’s been a bit of an emotional rollercoaster,” Diggs said. “My...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

60-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle In Northeast Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 60-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. The incident happened on the 4100 block of Aramingo Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. Police say the 60-year-old was struck by a silver Hyundai Sonata traveling southbound on Aramingo Avenue. The man was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:32 a.m. The driver remained on the scene, police say. The northbound lane on Aramingo Avenue is currently closed, and the southbound lane only has one lane open while police investigate.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Arson Suspect Arrested In Connection To Building Collapse That Killed Lt. Sean Williamson Extradited Back To Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A building owner accused of setting a fire that led to the death of a Philadelphia firefighter has been extradited back to Philadelphia, Eyewitness News learned Wednesday. Al-Alshraf Khalil was charged with arson in connection with the June 18 fire that killed Philadelphia Fire Lt. Sean Williamson in the city’s Fairhill neighborhood. Khalil was arrested last Wednesday at JFK International Airport in New York after he allegedly tried to flee the country for Jordan and was denied entry. Khalil is charged with arson and lying to federal investigators concerning his whereabouts at the time of the fire. Court documents allege Khalil told federal agents he wasn’t in the area of 3rd Street and Indiana Avenue despite surveillance video and other evidence placing him there. It’s alleged Khalil and a second unidentified suspect entered the pizza parlor that Khalil owned on the 300 block of West Indiana Street and set the place on fire. The building eventually collapsed, killing Lt. Sean Williamson. Khalil was arrested and placed in handcuffs bearing Williamson’s initials and his badge number. Khalil is being held at the Federal Detention Center in Center City and will be in federal court Thursday afternoon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Nearly 20 shots fired in shooting that killed man in Olney, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Olney, according to authorities. Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small told FOX 29 that the shooting took place Monday night just before 11 p.m. Authorities say officers with the 25th District responded...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
68K+
Followers
21K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy