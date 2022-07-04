ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

GOP Guv Candidate Darren Bailey Says ‘Let’s Move On’ After Parade Shooting

By Zachary Petrizzo
Daily Beast
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois, a Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate bluntly urged the community to “move on.” Standing next to...

www.thedailybeast.com

Daily Beast

Couple Slain in Parade Nightmare in Front of Their Toddler

A married couple in their 30s whose toddler is now terrifyingly alone. A preschool teacher. A great-grandfather visiting from Mexico. A financial adviser who rode the train daily. These are some of the lives that were snuffed out by the gunman who opened fire on the Highland Park Fourth of...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Daily Beast

‘Loving’ Grandpa Identified as Seventh July 4 Parade Massacre Victim

Prosecutors have identified 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo as the seventh victim in the Highland Park, Illinois, mass shooting. According to a GoFundMe organized by Uvaldo’s granddaughter, he was shot in the head before being transferred to the hospital in critical condition. The GoFundMe page specifies that Uvaldo’s wife and grandson were also injured during the parade, but are expected to recover. Uvaldo is described as a “kind, loving, and funny man.” As of now, the victims range in age from 35 to 88.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Daily Beast

Family of Parade Suspect’s Only Friend: ‘It Blows My Mind’

Michele Rebollar remembers the moment during her son Anthony LaPorte’s funeral when Bobby Crimo—now charged with massacring seven people and wounding two dozen others at a Chicago suburb’s Fourth of July parade—stood up to speak. It was August 2017, and the long-haired, awkward Crimo described how...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Beast

This Is How Parade Shooting Suspect Robert Crimo Got His Guns

The high-powered rifle police believe Robert “Bobby” Crimo used to kill seven people and wound dozens more was legally purchased online and picked up from local gun dealer Red Dot Arms, the proprietor of the Illinois store confirmed to The Daily Beast. The owner of Red Dot, who...
LAKE VILLA, IL
Daily Beast

Off-Duty Chicago Cop Allegedly Kneels on 14-Year-Old Boy Outside Starbucks

An off-duty Chicago cop was filmed allegedly kneeling on a 14-year-old boy’s back while accusing him of stealing his son’s bike. The white cop is seen pressing his knee on the teenager as he lies face-down against the pavement outside a Starbucks in the Chicago suburb of Park Ridge, according to video posted on Facebook by the boy’s mom, Nicole Nieves. The boy’s friends, who appear to be white, are heard pleading with the cop to, “Get off him.” They then physically separate their friend from the officer once he finally lets up. Nieves suggested that her Puerto Rican son may have been targeted because of the color of his skin. “One minute, you’re cooking dinner… the next, you’re getting a call from your 14-year-old son, stumbling over his words through hysterical tears, saying, ‘Mom, please come pick me up,’” Nieves wrote. Chicago Police are now conducting an internal investigation into the incident.
CHICAGO, IL

