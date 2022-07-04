21 Celebrity Couples Who Got Married In Secret, And How Long Before The Beans Were Spilled
Some celebrity couples throw elaborate, days-long weddings in full view of the paparazzi or even record their ceremonies for a TV special.
Others, however, prefer to keep things low-key and shield their weddings from prying camera lenses — or even keep their marriage a secret altogether.NBC / Via giphy.com
Of course, no one else is entitled to know a celebrity's relationship status, but it's always exciting when your fave shares that they've found their happily-ever-after!
Here are 21 celebrity couples who got married in secret:
1. In 2021, Elizabeth Olsen casually let it slip that she'd married Robbie Arnett when she called him "my husband" in an interview — but she didn't reveal exactly when they tied the knot.
She told Variety , "I also just noticed that my husband put Little Miss Magic , you know, the Little Miss books? They’re these classic books, but magic because of WandaVision , because he’s such a fucking cutie."
However, a year later, the couple revealed that they eloped and then had a separate wedding before the pandemic.
She told The Jess Cagle Show , "I had to work in England, and there are visa issues with that… He wouldn’t have been able to come at all, actually. And also everything was so backed up... You couldn’t even, like, try to get married then. But it ended up working out."
2. On a 2021 episode of Anna Faris Is Unqualified , Anna Faris revealed that she and Michael Barrett had recently eloped.
They had an intimate ceremony at a local courthouse in Washington. No one else was in attendance.
She told Page Six that they chose to elope because "with a little bit of age, you don’t need the whole thing."
3. Don Cheadle and Bridgid Coulter started dating in 1992, and then they quietly got married in early 2021.
After he shared the news on The Ellen DeGeneres Show several months later, guest host Wanda Sykes said, "You texted me at the top of the year, I guess, and you told me that you just got married... And I was like, 'Oh, damn, the pandemic got to Don and Bridgid.'"
4. In early 2022, James McAvoy quietly confirmed to the Guardian that he'd married Lisa Liberati "recently."
However, he declined to go into further detail because he didn't want to create tabloid fodder.
5. In 2022, Melanie Lynskey revealed that she and Jason Ritter had a "spontaneous wedding" right before she had to go to Canada to film Yellowjackets in 2020.
She told Just Jared , "I got married [because] someone was like, 'Jason won’t get into Canada unless you’re married,' which just wasn’t true...I panicked...[I said,] 'We have a child. What? I can’t leave for six months.' So I was like, 'We have to get married tomorrow.'"
They had a small wedding on the front porch of their Atlanta home. Their friends Ali Ahn and William Jackson Harper attended and brought a cake and flowers.
6. Chloë Sevigny and Siniša Mačković tied the knot at New York City's City Hall in 2020 — then kept it underwraps for an entire year!
She finally shared the good news in an Instagram post celebrating their first anniversary together.
7. In October 2017, Offset publicly proposed to Cardi B during a concert — but it turns out they were already married.
TMZ leaked their marriage certificate, revealing that the couple actually privately tied the knot in Georgia a month before the proposal.
In response, Cardi B called out the invasion of privacy on Twitter, but she also shared details about their ceremony.
8. Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard had only been dating for a few weeks when they decided to get married at NYC City Hall.
It didn't stay a secret for long, though. Teasing the exciting news on her Instagram story, she wrote, "I have a surprise."
Then, she shared a series of snaps from their low-key ceremony.
9. Issa Rae and Louis Diame never publicly announced their engagement, and they also kept their 2021 wedding plans private.
However, breaking her usual silence about her relationship status, she shared the news of their French Riviera ceremony on Instagram a few days later.
10. Ed Sheeran casually confirmed rumors that he'd secretly married Cherry Seaborn while discussing the lyrics in his song "Remember the Name" — where he refers to her as his "wife" — with iHeartRadio host Charlamagne Tha God .
He said, "It was actually before me and Cherry got married, and I knew that we’d be married by the point that the song came out."
"[I thought] someone’s gonna hear that and be like, 'Oh, they’re married!' I didn’t know how that would be construed, but obviously, it’s already come out," he continued.
11. RuPaul and Georges LeBar got married in January 2017, marking their 23rd anniversary as a couple.
However, they kept it quiet until March, when RuPaul told Hollywood Today Live , "I met him on the dancefloor at Limelight in 1994 on his birthday, so we got married on his birthday."
He also told the Guardian , "Conventional, that wasn’t my goal! Our goal was to use the system to work for us. I don’t give a fuck about marriage. What I did care about is that if anything happens to me or him, our assets are protected."
12. Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts kept their relationship private until their 2020 wedding.
However, after the ceremony, all bets were off, and they both shared the same picture to their Instagram feeds with the same hashtag — #LoveWins.
They previously worked together when Jessica guest-starred on Claws . Her song "Catch Me" was also featured as the wedding song for Niecy's character Nadege.
13. Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad had a "tiny, beautiful little ceremony" in February 2022, but they kept it quiet until April.
On CBS Sunday Morning , Suleika said, "We got married the day before I was admitted to the hospital to undergo my bone marrow transplant."
She continued, "We have known that we wanted to get married, I think, from the first week that we started dating. That's when Jon first brought up the topic of marriage to me. So, we've had eight years. This is not, you know, a hasty decision!"
Jon added that they didn't have time to get rings before the wedding, so they used bread ties.
14. Jenny Slate and Ben Shattuck rang in 2022 with a living room wedding on New Year's Eve — then kept the news to themselves for the first two weeks of the year.
After their formal wedding plans were derailed three times due to COVID-19, they decided to get married at home. They narrowed their guest list down from 200 people to only close family and six friends from each side.
She told Marie Claire , "I like it better. I didn't realize how the large thing was making me feel uncomfortable, a little bit. Just a little."
15. Julian Morris and Landon Ross kept their relationship a secret until their 18th anniversary as a couple, when Julian made things Instagram official.
A few days later, the couple's friend and wedding officiant Jessica Yellin revealed that they were already married. On her Instagram story, she wrote, "A personal note: Happy anniversary to two of my favorite humans. 18 years is an inspiration. And I got to marry them!"
Landon shared her post, writing, "I love you [Jessica Yellin]. We’re married, too."
16. At the end of 2021, Anthony Edwards and Mare Winningham eloped. Their only guest was an old friend, who served as the officiant.
Revealing the news to Esquire a year later, he said, "We’re too old to throw weddings."
17. Sarah Snook spent Australia's COVID-19 lockdown with one of her best friends, Dave Lawson. They fell in love, and she proposed.
In February 2021, they held a wedding in her backyard in Brooklyn. Her Succession costar Ashley Zukerman served as a witness, and her housemates filled the audience.
Opening up about the wedding for the first time eight months later, she told Australian Vogue , "It’s been a ride. There’s so much heartache and sadness in the world, but on a micro personal level, I’ve been very fortunate... There’s a really lovely grace in that without the pandemic, we might not have ended up together so quickly."
18. John Corbett and Bo Derek were together for about 20 years before deciding to get married around Christmas in 2020.
In August 2021, he told The Talk , "This is the first time either one of us has said anything publicly about it because, really, we haven't had an opportunity."
"We didn't want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated... We wanted to get one nice thing out of it," he continued.
19. Debby Ryan and Josh Dun had a secret New Year's Eve wedding in Austin on the final day of 2019.
Finally revealing details about the ceremony to Vogue in May 2020, she said that they planned the entire thing in only 28 days.
She said that "the time just felt right" after a close friend who'd been excited for their wedding passed away the previous summer.
She said, "When he passed, it really rocked me and put a lot of things in perspective. It didn’t feel important to wait anymore, to stop being busy, or for things to line up perfectly — intending to do things is not nearly as powerful as doing, as we aren’t promised tomorrow."
