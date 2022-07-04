21 Celebrity Couples Who Got Married In Secret, And How Long Before The Beans Were Spilled

Some celebrity couples throw elaborate, days-long weddings in full view of the paparazzi or even record their ceremonies for a TV special.

Others, however, prefer to keep things low-key and shield their weddings from prying camera lenses — or even keep their marriage a secret altogether.

NBC / Via

Of course, no one else is entitled to know a celebrity's relationship status, but it's always exciting when your fave shares that they've found their happily-ever-after!

Here are 21 celebrity couples who got married in secret:

1. In 2021, Elizabeth Olsen casually let it slip that she'd married Robbie Arnett when she called him "my husband" in an interview — but she didn't reveal exactly when they tied the knot.

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images for The Rape Foundation

She told Variety , "I also just noticed that my husband put Little Miss Magic , you know, the Little Miss books? They’re these classic books, but magic because of WandaVision , because he’s such a fucking cutie."

However, a year later, the couple revealed that they eloped and then had a separate wedding before the pandemic.

Michael Kovac / Via Getty

She told The Jess Cagle Show , "I had to work in England, and there are visa issues with that… He wouldn’t have been able to come at all, actually. And also everything was so backed up... You couldn’t even, like, try to get married then. But it ended up working out."

Rich Fury / Getty Images

2. On a 2021 episode of Anna Faris Is Unqualified , Anna Faris revealed that she and Michael Barrett had recently eloped.

Ciao / Ciao Pix / BACKGRID

They had an intimate ceremony at a local courthouse in Washington. No one else was in attendance.

Ciao / Ciao Pix / BACKGRID

She told Page Six that they chose to elope because "with a little bit of age, you don’t need the whole thing."

Ciao / Ciao Pix / BACKGRID

3. Don Cheadle and Bridgid Coulter started dating in 1992, and then they quietly got married in early 2021.

Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic / Via Getty

After he shared the news on The Ellen DeGeneres Show several months later, guest host Wanda Sykes said, "You texted me at the top of the year, I guess, and you told me that you just got married... And I was like, 'Oh, damn, the pandemic got to Don and Bridgid.'"

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

4. In early 2022, James McAvoy quietly confirmed to the Guardian that he'd married Lisa Liberati "recently."

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

However, he declined to go into further detail because he didn't want to create tabloid fodder.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

5. In 2022, Melanie Lynskey revealed that she and Jason Ritter had a "spontaneous wedding" right before she had to go to Canada to film Yellowjackets in 2020.

Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

She told Just Jared , "I got married [because] someone was like, 'Jason won’t get into Canada unless you’re married,' which just wasn’t true...I panicked...[I said,] 'We have a child. What? I can’t leave for six months.' So I was like, 'We have to get married tomorrow.'"

Arturo Holmes / FilmMagic / Via Getty

They had a small wedding on the front porch of their Atlanta home. Their friends Ali Ahn and William Jackson Harper attended and brought a cake and flowers.

Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

6. Chloë Sevigny and Siniša Mačković tied the knot at New York City's City Hall in 2020 — then kept it underwraps for an entire year!

Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images / Via Getty

She finally shared the good news in an Instagram post celebrating their first anniversary together.

7. In October 2017, Offset publicly proposed to Cardi B during a concert — but it turns out they were already married.

Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for BET

TMZ leaked their marriage certificate, revealing that the couple actually privately tied the knot in Georgia a month before the proposal.

Gabriel Olsen / FilmMagic / Via Getty

In response, Cardi B called out the invasion of privacy on Twitter, but she also shared details about their ceremony.

This why i name my album “Invasion of privacy” cause people will do the most to be nosey about your life .Welp fuck it . @iamcardib 07:53 PM - 25 Jun 2018

8. Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard had only been dating for a few weeks when they decided to get married at NYC City Hall.

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Via Getty

It didn't stay a secret for long, though. Teasing the exciting news on her Instagram story, she wrote, "I have a surprise."

Emily Ratajkowski / Via Instagram: @emrata

Then, she shared a series of snaps from their low-key ceremony.

Emily Ratajkowski / Via Instagram: @emrata

9. Issa Rae and Louis Diame never publicly announced their engagement, and they also kept their 2021 wedding plans private.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Via Getty

However, breaking her usual silence about her relationship status, she shared the news of their French Riviera ceremony on Instagram a few days later.

Leon Bennett / Via Getty

10. Ed Sheeran casually confirmed rumors that he'd secretly married Cherry Seaborn while discussing the lyrics in his song "Remember the Name" — where he refers to her as his "wife" — with iHeartRadio host Charlamagne Tha God .

Jmenternational / Getty Images

He said, "It was actually before me and Cherry got married, and I knew that we’d be married by the point that the song came out."

Stephen Pond / Getty Images

"[I thought] someone’s gonna hear that and be like, 'Oh, they’re married!' I didn’t know how that would be construed, but obviously, it’s already come out," he continued.

11. RuPaul and Georges LeBar got married in January 2017, marking their 23rd anniversary as a couple.

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Via Getty

However, they kept it quiet until March, when RuPaul told Hollywood Today Live , "I met him on the dancefloor at Limelight in 1994 on his birthday, so we got married on his birthday."

Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

He also told the Guardian , "Conventional, that wasn’t my goal! Our goal was to use the system to work for us. I don’t give a fuck about marriage. What I did care about is that if anything happens to me or him, our assets are protected."

Afp Contributor / AFP via Getty Images

12. Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts kept their relationship private until their 2020 wedding.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Via Getty

However, after the ceremony, all bets were off, and they both shared the same picture to their Instagram feeds with the same hashtag — #LoveWins.

Bennett Raglin / Getty Images for BET

They previously worked together when Jessica guest-starred on Claws . Her song "Catch Me" was also featured as the wedding song for Niecy's character Nadege.

13. Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad had a "tiny, beautiful little ceremony" in February 2022, but they kept it quiet until April.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

On CBS Sunday Morning , Suleika said, "We got married the day before I was admitted to the hospital to undergo my bone marrow transplant."

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

She continued, "We have known that we wanted to get married, I think, from the first week that we started dating. That's when Jon first brought up the topic of marriage to me. So, we've had eight years. This is not, you know, a hasty decision!"

Jon added that they didn't have time to get rings before the wedding, so they used bread ties.

John Lamparski / WireImage / Via Getty

14. Jenny Slate and Ben Shattuck rang in 2022 with a living room wedding on New Year's Eve — then kept the news to themselves for the first two weeks of the year.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

After their formal wedding plans were derailed three times due to COVID-19, they decided to get married at home. They narrowed their guest list down from 200 people to only close family and six friends from each side.

Samantha Burkardt / Getty Images for SXSW

She told Marie Claire , "I like it better. I didn't realize how the large thing was making me feel uncomfortable, a little bit. Just a little."

Noam Galai / Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

15. Julian Morris and Landon Ross kept their relationship a secret until their 18th anniversary as a couple, when Julian made things Instagram official.

A few days later, the couple's friend and wedding officiant Jessica Yellin revealed that they were already married. On her Instagram story, she wrote, "A personal note: Happy anniversary to two of my favorite humans. 18 years is an inspiration. And I got to marry them!"

Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage / Via Getty

Landon shared her post, writing, "I love you [Jessica Yellin]. We’re married, too."

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for LACMA

16. At the end of 2021, Anthony Edwards and Mare Winningham eloped. Their only guest was an old friend, who served as the officiant.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Revealing the news to Esquire a year later, he said, "We’re too old to throw weddings."

Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Via Getty

17. Sarah Snook spent Australia's COVID-19 lockdown with one of her best friends, Dave Lawson. They fell in love, and she proposed.

In February 2021, they held a wedding in her backyard in Brooklyn. Her Succession costar Ashley Zukerman served as a witness, and her housemates filled the audience.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic via Getty / Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

Opening up about the wedding for the first time eight months later, she told Australian Vogue , "It’s been a ride. There’s so much heartache and sadness in the world, but on a micro personal level, I’ve been very fortunate... There’s a really lovely grace in that without the pandemic, we might not have ended up together so quickly."

Theo Wargo / Getty Images / Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

18. John Corbett and Bo Derek were together for about 20 years before deciding to get married around Christmas in 2020.

Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

In August 2021, he told The Talk , "This is the first time either one of us has said anything publicly about it because, really, we haven't had an opportunity."

Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

"We didn't want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated... We wanted to get one nice thing out of it," he continued.

David Livingston / Getty Images

19. Debby Ryan and Josh Dun had a secret New Year's Eve wedding in Austin on the final day of 2019.

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Finally revealing details about the ceremony to Vogue in May 2020, she said that they planned the entire thing in only 28 days.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

She said that "the time just felt right" after a close friend who'd been excited for their wedding passed away the previous summer.

Paul Redmond / WireImage / Via Getty

She said, "When he passed, it really rocked me and put a lot of things in perspective. It didn’t feel important to wait anymore, to stop being busy, or for things to line up perfectly — intending to do things is not nearly as powerful as doing, as we aren’t promised tomorrow."

20. Jonathan Van Ness and Mark Peacock got married in 2020, but they kept the exciting news to themselves for the remainder of the year.

During the first few days of 2021, JVN recapped their previous year on Instagram . They said, "I got married to my best friend and have a loving partner to continue building my life with."

21. And finally, The 100 costars Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley got married in May 2019, but they kept it hidden from their fans for a month.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for New York Comic Con

In June, Eliza finally made the announcement, tweeting , "Recently I married my best friend and soulmate... We are very happy and ask that you keep your comments kind and respect our privacy at this time."

Bob also shared the news on Twitter , writing, "It is with such a full heart that I call [Eliza Taylor] my wife. This is something we both cherish very deeply and are beyond happy. Please remember to be respectful and kind to one another."

Though the show's fandom often rooted for their characters to end up together, the actors' marriage announcement came as a surprise because they didn't even know the couple was dating.